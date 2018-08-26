Sony Xperia XZ3 leaked press render looks exactly like the XZ2 Premium

Sony Xperia XZ3 leaked image shows single rear camera module (Image credit: MySmartPrice) Sony Xperia XZ3 leaked image shows single rear camera module (Image credit: MySmartPrice)

Sony is widely anticipated to introduce Xperia XZ3 at its IFA Berlin 2018 event. While rumours and leaks have continued to hover around the upcoming Sony XZ series smartphone, the latest report now gives a fair outline of what to expect from the Xperia XZ3. MySmartPrice has leaked an image showing the back and front of the handset.

Sony made a major overhaul on its premium Xperia XZ2 Premium smartphone this year, and the latest leaked image now reveal the Xperia XZ3 to likely have a similar footprint. The device is seen featuring a curved glass back design with fingerprint sensor sitting at the centre. Up front, the phone has an 18:9 notch-free display with thin bezels at the top, bottom part and curved edges. But while Xperia XZ2 Premium carries dual rear cameras, the leaked image shows Xperia XZ3 featuring a single camera module. Above the camera lens sits a sensor which is assumed to be a hybrid autofocus sensor. A dual-tone LED flash and NFC antenna can be seen as well. The power button, volume keys and the signature camera shutter button are placed at the right side. Besides the design, the report does not reveal any specification details.

Previous reports have cited that the Sony Xperia XZ3 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. The phone is rumoured to feature a 5.7-inch full HD+ notch-free display with 18:9 aspect ratio. In terms of RAM and storage, the Xperia XZ3 is expected to carry 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The phone is said to have IP68 rated water and resistance and carry a 3,060mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support. Sony’s IFA Berlin 2018 live event is scheduled to take place on August 30.

