Sony Xperia XZ3 leaked cases confirm dual camera setup, 18:9 display

A leak reveals the upcoming Sony Xperia XZ3 in several cases, but the company has been mum about the existence of the device. The Xperia XZ3 has reportedly appeared online in case renders and those looking to buy the device could be disappointed.

The case renders leaked by mobilefun.co.uk show Olixar-branded cases for the Xperia XZ3, the successor to the Xperia XZ2. The leaked cases tell a lot about the flagship smartphone, especially its design and form factor. On the design front, the pictures suggest that the Sony-made phone might come with an 18:9 aspect ratio display, like the Xperia XZ2. The cases also show a dual-rear camera configuration, which will be vertically stacked, and a fingerprint sensor below the rear lenses.

In a previous pre-order listing, Mobile Fun had priced the Xperia XZ3 at 849.99 euros (or approx Rs 68,452). As far as its specifications are concerned, the smartphone will likely to features a 5.7-inch FHD+ (2160 x 1080) display, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB RAM, 64GB of internal memory, microSD card support, a 19MP+12MP dual-rear camera configuration, and a 3240mAh battery. Word on the street is that Sony might launch a compact version of the Xperia XZ3 as well.

The cases are already up for pre-order. Sony, as usual, has not confirmed the arrival of the Xperia XZ3. However, there’s a possibility to see the global debut of the Sony Xperia XZ3 at the company’s event on August 30 in Berlin.

