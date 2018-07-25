Sony Xperia XZ2 with 18:9 HDR display, Snapdragon 845 launched in India: Price, specifications

Sony Xperia XZ2 rivals Samsung Galaxy S9+, Pixel 2 XL, iPhone X, and Huawei P20 Pro. Sony Xperia XZ2 rivals Samsung Galaxy S9+, Pixel 2 XL, iPhone X, and Huawei P20 Pro.

Sony has launched the Xperia XZ2 in India, the company’s latest flagship smartphone. The high-end smartphone, which was first showcased at MWC, features a proprietary advanced Motion Eye camera technology, high-resolution audio, and the HDR display. The premium smartphone has been priced at Rs 72,990 and will be available in liquid black colour starting next week through select Sony and mobile stores.

Sony Xperia XZ2 sports a 5.7-inch Full HD+ HDR display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with the Adreno 630 GPU. The device comes with 6GB of RAM along with 64GB of inbuilt storage expandable up to 400GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo operating system and is backed by a 3,180mAh battery. Additionally, it also comes with IP65/IP68 water and dust resistant certification as well.

As for the cameras, the Sony Xperia XZ2 sports a 19MP Motion Eye camera on the back with autofocus burst, predictive hybrid autofocus, 960fps super slow motion recording, and SteadyShot technology. On the front, it features a 5MP camera sensor for selfies with the SteadyShot technology. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Miracast, Screen Mirroring, USB Type-C (3.1), GPS, GLONASS, wireless charging, and Google Cast.

At Rs 72,990, Sony Xperia XZ2 has been priced way above Samsung’s Galaxy S9+, which currently sells for Rs 66,500 on Amazon India and other e-commerce platforms. In the coming days, Sony is expected to launch the successor to the Xperia XZ2 with a 48MP rear camera. The launch is expected to happen at IFA 2018 in Berlin.

