Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra video renders leaked; major specifications revealed

Sony could soon launch two mid-range smartphones, Xperia XA3 and Xperia XA3 Ultra. A new report from MySmartGear shows leaks of 5K image renders, as well as a 360-degree video of both Xperia devices.

They suggest that Sony’s Xperia XA3 series could be the first to have the 18:9 screen aspect ratio. In addition, the leaks also come with detailed specifications, expected pricing and availability.

As per the image renders posted online by @OnLeaks, Sony Xperia XA3 could have a 5.99-inch display, with a FullHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels, as well as a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. Xperia XA3 is estimated to have dimensions of 155.7 x 68.3 x 8.4mm, with maximum thickness of 8.9mm, courtesy the phone’s rear camera bump.

Meanwhile, Xperia XA3 Ultra is set to feature a 6.5-inch FullHD+ panel, withe the same resolution and aspect ratio. Its dimensions are expected to be 163 x 80 x 9.5mm, besides the extra thickness around the rear camera bump.

While the designs reveals a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, one can spot a type-C USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom of Xperia XA3 Ultra and Xperia XA3. The renders for both Xperia phones also show dual rear cameras which are horizontally stacked, and single front camera. Sensor sizes for all cameras, though, are unknown.

Rumours around these phones indicate that both are expected to run Snapdragon 660 processor, and could be based on Android 9 Pie. Xperia XA3 Ultra and Xperia XA3 might be available with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, without any mention of other memory configurations. Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy, GPS/A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, and 4G VoLTE are among the expected connectivity modes.

While some reports estimate that these phones could be launched by the end of this year, others claims that Sony Xperia XA3 Ultra and Xperia XA3 is likely to be unveiled at CES 2019. Further, the report estimates that Sony Xperia XA3 would cost under Rs 30,000.

