Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra and Xperia L3 could launch at CES 2019

Sony will apparently launch the Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra and Xperia L3 at CES 2019, the world’s largest consumer electronics trade show. The Japanese company has already announced that it is holding a press event in Las Vegas and it’s possible that Sony will use CES 2019 to launch a new range of mid-end smartphones. At last year’s CES Sony unveiled the Xperia A2, Xperia A2 Ultra and Xperia L2.

The company has been rumoured to launch the Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra and Xperia L3 for a while now. The Xperia XA3 and XA3 Ultra are likely going to be mid-range smartphones, like their predecessors. The Xperia XA3 is said to come with a 5.9-inch display (1080×2160) with an 18:9 aspect ratio, whereas the Xperia XA3 will sport a 6.5-inch (1080×2160) 18:9 display. Both phones are expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor, 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal memory.

In addition to the Xperia XA3 and Xperia XA3 Ultra, Sony is expected to launch the Xperia L3 as well. This phone will reportedly feature a 5.7-inch HD+ (720×1440) 18:9 display, a Snapdragon 660 processor, a 13MP primary camera, 5MP secondary camera, and a 3,400mAh battery. Plus, there will be a side mounted fingerprint scanner as well.

So… First comes your very first and early look at the #SONY #XPERIA XA2 successor which I guess should be called #XPERIAXA3… 360° video + official looking 5K renders + dimensions (as usual, based upon factory CAD), on behalf of @mysmartprice -> https://t.co/NFUE0FOexR pic.twitter.com/3ABbAppIMh — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) October 2, 2018

Interestingly, Sony is working on yet another smartphone, dubbed the Xperia XZ3 Plus. While not much is known about the smartphone, but it’s likely to cost EUR 519 (or approx Rs 41,423). Hopefully, we will get to know more about Sony’s upcoming lineup of smartphones next week. CES 2019 Kicks off January 8, 2019, in Las Vegas and runs through January 12.