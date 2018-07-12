Sony Xperia XA2 Plus with 6-inch FHD+ display, 23MP rear camera launched

Sony has announced the Xperia XA2 Plus at an event in London. (Image Source: YouTube/Sony) Sony has announced the Xperia XA2 Plus at an event in London. (Image Source: YouTube/Sony)

Sony has announced the Xperia XA2 Plus at an event in London. This phone will be made available in August, though its price is yet to be revealed. It is an extension of the Xperia XA2 series, introduced earlier this year by the launch of the Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra. The Xperia XA2 Plus will be focused to improve multimedia experiences, given Sony’s Hi-Res audio support and camera technology are included in the device.

The Xperia XA2 Plus features a 6-inch FHD+ display with an 18:9 screen aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Based on Android Oreo, it runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, which is backed by 4GB/6GB RAM. The respective internal storage options offer 32GB/64GB memory, which is expandable via microSD support to 400GB. The Xperia XA2 Plus gets a 3580mAh battery, that is supported by Qnovo adaptive charging, as well as QuickCharge 3.0. It also features a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Xperia XA2 Plus gets a single 23MP rear camera, that comes with Hybrid autofocus, an 84-degree widee-angle camera, as well as 4K video recording capabilities. Meanwhile, it also gets an 8MP selfie sensor, with f/2.4 aperture and a 120-degree wide-angle lens. Connecitivity options on this phone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and USB Type-C. Sensors on the Xperia XA2 Plus, besides the fingerprint scanner, include accelerometer, gyro, proximity and ambient light sensors.

“Xperia XA2 Plus further improves on Sony’s innovation with a reimagined 18:9 display, Sony’s Hi-Res Audio and powerful camera technology, to offer a unique content consumption and creation device for consumers at this section of the market,” said Hideyuki Furumi, Executive Deputy President at Sony Mobile Communications.

