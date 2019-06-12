Sony working on new Xperia smartphone with six rear cameras: Report

Advertising

Almost every smartphone these days come with two or more cameras at the back. The presence of multiple cameras helps smartphone focus on different aspect like depth sensing, wide shot, optical zoom and more. Now it seems like Sony has decided to take the lead in the camera department with not two or three but a total of six cameras at the back.

Tipster Max J on Twitter with username @Samsung_News_ informed that Sony is working on a new Xperia smartphone, which will feature a total of six lenses on the back. He also mentioned that the device will have two front cameras as well.

Max J also shared an image of a phone with six camera lenses and an LED flash, however, the image is not of an actual Xperia phone but only a concept. The Xperia phone in question is still in the development phase so there is no information regarding its design and specifications.

However, since Sony is installing six rear cameras in the device, the device will most likely be a flagship smartphone powered by a high-end processor like Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, MediaTek’s 5G processor, or some other chipset.

I heard #Sony is working on a new #Xperia Smartphone featuring a total of six lenses on it’s rear as well as two cameras on the front. The device is still in development which means that specs and further things are still unknown. !CONCEPT BASED ON IMAGINATION! pic.twitter.com/mJ83LSNzAc — Max J. (@Samsung_News_) June 10, 2019

Now coming back to the rear cameras, while flagship devices like the OnePlus 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10+ sport a triple rear camera setup, the Honor 20 Pro features four cameras at the back. To this point, Nokia 9 PureView carries the most number of rear cameras at the back with a total of five camera sensors for computational photography.

With six cameras at the back, Sony Xperia might clinch the title of the phone having the most numbers of rear cameras. Notably, the Nokia 9 PureView carries five 12MP camera lenses, all of which shoot at the same time and generate a single combined image, using Light technology. It is unlikely that Sony will take Nokia 9 PureView’s approach but since Light has partnered with Sony, there is a possibility of a similar setup.

Sony Xperia might incorporate a telephoto lens, a super-wide-angle lens and there is a possibility that it might have a ToF (Time of Flight) lens. On the front, the smartphone might have a normal selfie camera clubbed with a wide-angle lens.