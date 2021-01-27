Sony’s Xperia Pro is a $2500 smartphone designed for creators and professional videographers

Sony has launched a new smartphone, and it isn’t just another flagship phone. The new Xperia Pro costs $2500, more than the price of the 13-inch MacBook Pro and Galaxy Z Fold 2. Before you think of buying the Xperia Pro, this phone is not for most people. Instead, Sony’s high-end smartphone is targeted at content creators and pro photographers and videographers.

The Xperia is the world’s first smartphone with dedicated HDMI connectivity. The question is: why would you want an HDMI input in your phone? Well, the rationale behind an HDMI-In port is to allow creators and photographers to connect the smartphone to one of Sony’s Alpha cameras, or any professional camera with an HDMI input. The idea is to deliver the media content as quickly as possible. Sony says the Micro HDMI input capable is capable of accepting 4K HDR signals at up to 60p.

When connected to a camera with a micro HDMI, the Xperia Pro can be used as a 4K monitor. The 6.5-inch 21:9 OLED display has 4K resolution and HDR. Since the Xperia Pro can be used as an external screen when shooting videos, users can correct the frame or do pinch-to-zoom functionality for accurate focus adjustment. The Xperia Pro, of course, can also capture video footage with the help of three 12MP lenses on the back (ultra-wide angle, wide-angle, and a telephoto).

The combination of 5G and the camera’s HDMI input adds a new dimension to how news channels can broadcast live content in the future. The Xperia Pro can stream live footage from its HDMI input to YouTube directly, and it also supports StreamLabs and StreamYard for streaming to other major platforms including Twitch and Facebook Live. The phone supports both Sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G.

Inside, the Xperia Pro is more or less the same as the Xperia 1 II but there are certain differences. The Xperia Pro has a rugged-like build, which makes sense since the phone will be used mostly in the external environment. The device is certified to IP65 and IP68 standards, and even supports a headphone jack and dual-SIM connectivity. The phone uses a last-generation Snapdragon 865 instead of the latest Snapdragon 888 that will power the best flagships of 2021. But the phone comes with 512GB of internal space and 12GB of RAM. The Xperia Pro also has a 4000mAh battery and runs on Android 10.

When Sony first teased the Xperia Pro early last year, the company made it clear that the phone will squarely target professional users. The Xperia Pro sells for $2500 in the US, but for professional users, the asking price is not so much. The fact that the Xperia Pro works as a high-quality monitor, and beefed up 5G smartphone is a big deal for many content creators.