Sony’s flagship Xperia Pro-I is a $1800 smartphone with a 1-inch camera sensor

Sony on Tuesday launched its Xperia Pro-I smartphone which comes with a professional-grade camera setup for photography . The smartphone packs a 1-inch camera sensor which is the same sensor that is used in the company’s RX100 VII point-and-shoot camera.

The main camera sensor on the Sony Pro-I has 2.4µm-sized pixels, which should improve low light photography. The device is backed by ZEISS Tessar Optics and it is capable of capturing 12-bit RAW files and native 4K video at 120 frames per second with eye-detection auto-focus.

As far as auto-focus is concerned, it comes with 315 points that cover 90 percent of the frame. The Pro-I also comes with one of Sony’s BIONZ X imaging processors, which allows the smartphone to shoot up to 20 frames per second with both auto-focus and auto-exposure enabled.

The fast readout speed of the sensor allows it to avoid a rolling shutter effect. The smartphone comes with a 24mm lens made from glass. It also comes with variable aperture that can switch between f/2.0 and f/4.0 apertures. Other cameras on the Sony Xperia Pro-I include a 16mm ultrawide camera and a 50mm telephoto camera.

“The capabilities of the Xperia PRO-I are unlike that of any smartphone that has ever been brought to market. This phone combines the power of the 1.0-type image sensor found in our RX100 VII compact camera, the speed of our fast Alpha interchangeable lens cameras that is further enhanced by Xperia’s high-speed processing, and a similar video shooting experience as our Professional Video Line. ” Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc said while commenting on the device.

The Sony Xperia Pro-I is powered by the Snapdragon 888 with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. You can add up to 1TB of additional storage with the help of a microSD card. The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and will come with a 30W power adapter that can charge the phone to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

The Pro-I also packs a 4K 6.5-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 21:9 aspect ratio. The Sony Xperia Pro-I will go on sale in December 2021 for approximately $1,800.00 USD (approx Rs 134,988).