Sony Xperia N1 leaked image shows 21:9 display, triple rear cameras

Sony Xperia N1 will be the company's next-gen flagship, featuring a 21:9 aspect ratio display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

Sony Xperia N1 will likely launch at MWC 2019, which kicks off on February 25 in Barcelona, Spain. 

Sony will be launching a new flagship with a cinema-grade 21:9 display at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. Until now, this device was rumoured to be called the Xperia XZ4, however, according to a new report by igeekphone the device will be named – the Xperia N1.

According to the images, the device will sport a 6.5-inch 4K HDR display with an aspect ratio of 21:9 with narrow bezels on the top and bottom. Most of the movies released these days are shot in the 21:9 aspect ratio, making this new phone perfect for viewing wide-screen digital content and movies.

The image also shows a triple camera sensor on the back with an integrated laser sensor. According to earlier reports, the device was supposed to come with a new imaging solution that included the company’s upcoming IMX666 sensor. However, igeekphone states that the said sensor is currently in development and that the device will come with IMX664 and IMX500 sensors instead.

The report also claims that this new phone will be made available in two storage variants – 128GB and 256GB. The base model will cost 799 pounds (approximately Rs 73,000), while the top-end version may cost 899 pounds (or approximately Rs 84,000)

Sony Xperia N1 will sport a 6.5-inch 4K HDR display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. The device will run Google’s latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system out-of-the-box.

The device will come with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating and will sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor like the older Sony XZ Premium.

