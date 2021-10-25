Sony Xperia announcement: How to watch livestream, what to expect?

Sony is expected to launch the new Xperia Pro-1 smartphone globally on October 26. Expected to be a phone that focuses on a camera experience targeted at creators and professionals, the Xperia Pro-1, also being referred to as the Xperia Alpha by some, is one of the highly anticipated phones this year.

Here’s all we know about the Sony Xperia Pro-1 and its launch event.

How to watch Sony Xperia Pro-1 launch event?

Sony will be live streaming the launch of its new device on YouTube and you can catch the event on the Sony | Xperia channel. You can even stream the event from the embedded link below when it starts.

Sony Xperia Pro-1: What to expect?

The Sony Xperia Pro-1 is expected to be a media-centric device and will feature specifications and features to match. The phone has been the subject of many leaks on social media in the last few weeks, which suggest that we could see the phone launch with a number of accessories as well as a variable aperture lens and a new large Sony sensor.

The accessories will likely help the phone quickly turn into a very capable vlogging companion. These included a vlogging monitor which is a secondary display that will attach at the back of the phone, an external microphone, and others.

Besides the new camera improvements, the Sony Xperia Pro-1 is expected to be based on the Xperia III, including its design language and some of its hardware specifications. Sony has not officially confirmed any of this, though. We will have to wait for the full launch tomorrow to know more about the phone.