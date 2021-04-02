Sony Xperia launch event on April 14: Here’s what to expect

Sony will be launching a new Xperia series smartphone on Wednesday, April 14. The online-only event will be available to stream on the brand’s YouTube channel at 1 pm IST. The company is expected to launch the Xperia 1 III, Xperia 10 III and a new compact phone. The Xperia 10 III was recently spotted in a Geekbench listing.

The company’s new compact smartphone will bring back the nostalgia from the Xperia Z compact series. The small form factor smartphone will target the need for smaller, easier to carry devices like the iPhone 12 Mini. Here is what we know about the phones so far.

Xperia 1 IIII, Xperia 10 III, Xperia Compact phone: What to expect

The Sony Xperia 1 III is expected to feature a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display according to leaks and will feature a thin bezel and chin design. Also expected is a metal frame on the sides and a glass panel on the rear. For the camera, the Xperia 1 III is expected to get ZEISS optics. The flagship phone is expected to launch with the Snapdragon 888 chipset with up to 12GB or 16GB.

The Xperia 10 III as per listings could feature either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset or a Snapdragon 765G and 6GB RAM. It is interesting to see if the brand chooses the older 765G instead of the new Snapdragon 690 5G. The last-gen Xperia 10 II also had a 600-series chip with the SD 665. Sony may be planning to offer more performance with the new device, which could lead to a higher price.

Meanwhile, the Xperia Compact phone could come with a small 5.5-inch display. Not much else is known about the phone. However, some reports have suggested that, unlike the previous Xperia Z compact series devices, the new ones will not be flagship phones, but rather budget devices powered by the Snapdragon 480 chipset. It is not known if this small device will make it out of home-country Japan.