Sony Xperia L4 announced with a tall 21:9 display: Check out the key features

Sony Xperia L4 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1680×720 pixels and a 21:9 aspect ratio. Sony Xperia L4 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1680×720 pixels and a 21:9 aspect ratio.

Sony has launched its latest smartphone, dubbed the Xperia L4, which is a successor to the Xperia L3 that the company launched last year at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The company has launched the device in a livestream this time due to the cancellation of MWC 2020 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Sony Xperia L4 will go on sale this spring in select markets. The company is yet to reveal which markets it will launch the device in. It will be made available in Black and Blue colour options.

Sony is yet to reveal the price as of the device. We expect it to reveal the price before the device goes on sale in Spring. To recall, the Xperia L3 came with a price tag of Euro 200 (approximately Rs 15,500). Xperia L4 is expected to be priced similarly.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

Sony Xperia L4 specifications

Sony Xperia L4 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1680×720 pixels and a 21:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek MT6762 processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. The device runs Google’s Android 9 Pie operating system with the company’s own multi-window UI on top. All of this is backed by a 3,580mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Sony is struggling with PlayStation 5 price due to costly parts

Coming to the cameras, the Xperia L4 sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/2.0, paired with a 5MP secondary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor with an f/2.0 and 78-degree FoV for taking selfies.

The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd