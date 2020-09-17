Sony announces Xperia 5 II with 120Hz refresh rate: Price, specifications and more

Sony Xperia 5 ii comes with 120Hz refresh rate (Source: Sony)

Sony has announced its Xperia 5 II which is a toned-down version of the Xperia 1 II with a few extra features that make it appealing in the current smartphone market. For now, the phone has launched only in the US and the UK and is priced at $949 and 899 euros respectively. There is no word on the India launch yet.

The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch scanning rate which will translate to a superior gaming experience. The aspect ratio on the new Xperia phone is 21:9 and it supports HDR with 100 per cent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space which can be turned off in the settings.

Sony Xperia 5 II is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor instead of the latest Snapdragon 865+. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is expandable via microSDXC card by up to 1TB.

Sony Xperia 5 II has retained the headphone jack which is something we don’t see in every flagship phone. It is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging. Sony claims that it can be charged up to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes. However, it does not support wireless charging.

On the rear, it has a triple-camera setup that includes a 12MP primary sensor and two more 12MP cameras including an ultra-wide lens. On the front, it has an 8MP snapper placed in the upper bezel. It does not have an in-screen fingerprint scanner. Instead, the scanner is placed on the side between a customisable Google Assistant button and a shutter button at the bottom.

The phone looks very compact given its 6.1-inch screen and measuring just 163 grams. In the audio department, it has dual front-facing speakers with DSEE Ultimate for an enhanced experience. It also has Dolby Atmos Support and IP65/68 water resistance rating.

