Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus and Xperia L3 launched at MWC 2019

Sony has launched the Xperia 1, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus and Xperia L3 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. Xperia 1 and Xperia 10 sports displays with a taller 21:9 aspect ratio, whereas Xperia L3 has 18:9 aspect ratio. Introducing the phone, Sony Mobile Communications President Mitsuya Kishida said that the Sony Xperia 1 is the world’s first smartphone with a 4K HDR OLED display.

Sony Xperia 1

Sony Xperia 1 has a 6.5-inch 4K OLED CinemaWide display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The phone is an entertainment-centric device with enhanced display settings and cinema recording functions like Cinema Pro. The device sports multi-dimensional Dolby Atmos sound in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The phone has a triple camera setup which supports up to 10 fps burst shooting, which the company claims can track for precision focus and exposure. The company says that the device has Sony’s Alpha interchangeable 12MP triple camera setup, which carries a 16mm for wide landscapes, a primary 26mm lens and a 52mm telephoto lens.

The device comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on front and back with IP65/IP68 certification for water resistance. It is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 processor and sports a 3330 mAh battery.

Sony Xperia 10 and 10 Plus

Sony Xperia 10 and 10 Plus carry 21:9 Wide Full HD+ display. The display size is 6-inch for Xperia 10 and 6.5-inch for Xperia 10 Plus. While Xperia 10 sports a dual camera setup of 13MP+5MP, Xperia 10 Plus sports 12MP camera coupled with an 8MP sensor.

Sony Xperia 10 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor whereas Xperia 10 Plus is powered by Snapdragon 636 processor. The batteries on Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus are 2870 mAh and 3000 mAh respectively.

Sony Xperia L3

Sony Xperia L3 has a 5.7-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It has a dual camera setup of 13MP+2MP. The front camera on the device is an 8MP sensor.

Sony Xperia L3 is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 processor and sports a 3,300 mAh battery.

