Sony Xperia 1 pre-order listing in UK reveals price

Sony launched its Xperia 1 smartphone with a tall 21:9 aspect ratio display at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona in February. The price of the phone has not been made official.

Now, Xperia 1 has been listed by UK retailer Clove for pre-order, revealing its price. The listing was first spotted by Xperia Blog.

Sony Xperia 1 Sony Xperia 1 will apparently sell for 707.50 GBP (excluding VAT), which converts to around Rs 64,400. The price including VAT is 849 GBP or approximately Rs 77,000.

The phone can be pre-ordered in black, purple, white or grey colour options, while shipping is due end of May. Of course, the information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as Sony itself has not confirmed the price of Xperia 1.

Sony Xperia 1 is touted as the world’s first smartphone with a 4K HDR OLED display. The device gets a 6.5-inch 4K OLED CinemaWide display with an aspect ratio of 21:9.

The phone has a triple camera setup which supports up to 10 fps burst shooting. The company says that the device has Sony’s Alpha interchangeable 12MP triple camera setup, which carries a 16mm for wide landscapes, a primary 26mm lens and a 52mm telephoto lens.

Sony Xperia 1 comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on front and back with IP65/IP68 certification for water resistance. It is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 processor and sports a 3330 mAh battery.