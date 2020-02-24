Sony Xperia 1 Mark II 5G, Xperia 10 Mark II launched, Xperia Pro will come later

Sony Xperia 1 Mark II is aimed at professional photography. (Image: Sony Xperia YouTube) Sony Xperia 1 Mark II is aimed at professional photography. (Image: Sony Xperia YouTube)

Sony today unveiled three new smartphones at an online event– Xperia 1 Mark II 5G, Xperia 10 Mark II, and Xperia Pro 5G smartphones. The flagship Xperia 1 Mark II Pro 5G is aimed at photography, the Xperia 10 Mark II is a mid-range device and the Xperia Pro 5G is aimed at professional videography.

To recall, Sony was slated to launch all of its new smartphones, including the Sony Xperia L4 at MWC 2020 being held in Barcelona. However, due to the cancellation of the event, the company has resorted to launching the devices via an online stream.

The Xperia 1 and Xperia 10 will start shipping spring onward in the US, whereas the Xperia Pro is currently in development. The company has not announced the pricing of the devices and only shared the key specifications of the Xperia 1 Mark II, which features four Zeiss optics camera sensors at the back, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, and 4K OLED display.

Xperia 1 Mark II specifications

Sony highlighted the camera prowess of its new flagship smartphone Xperia 1 Mark II at the launch event. It said that it has put its award-winning alpha technology from its mirrorless DSLRs to the Xperia 1 Mark II smartphone and the device can click up to 20 frames per second with AF/AE. The phone packs three 12MP camera sensors — 16mm f/2.2 + 70mm f/2.4 + 24mm f/1.7 — with a 3D Time of Flight sensor.

The Sony Xperia 1 Mark II 5G smartphone features a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display with 21:9 aspect ratio. The company did not mention the refresh rate of the screen but said that its ‘motion blur reduction technology’ is equivalent to that of a 90Hz display. The phone comes with front-facing stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and the audio has been optimised by Sony Music’s audio engineers. The phone also retains the 3.5mm audio jack.

The Sony Xperia 1 Mark II 5G is powered by the Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 processor. The device is backed by a 4000mAh battery with support for wireless charging. Sony has not clarified on the fast charging capability of the device. The phone will be available in three colour models.

Sony Xperia 10 Mark II

The company did not reveal much about the Xperia 10 Mark II, however, it has posted a press release on its website providing us with all of the specifications.

The Sony Xperia 10 Mark II sports a 6-inch 21:9 4K OLED display with the company’s proprietary TRILUMINOS technology support. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and the device comes with IP68 water and dust resistance. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with an Adreno 610 GPU. The device will run Google’s Android 10 operating system. All of this will be backed by a 3,600mAh battery.

Sony Xperia 10 Mark II sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor paired with an 8MP wide-angle sensor and another 8MP telephoto lens. The company claims that the device can shoot native 4K video.

Sony Xperia Pro

Sony has not shared much about the Sony Xperia Pro. It just said that the Sony Xperia Pro is for a more “professional” use and highlighted how the upcoming device could ease the professional videography and photography experience. The Xperia Pro adds 50 mmWave support to the smartphone and comes with 360-degree antenna coverage and supports HDMI direct input to be connected to any digital camera.

