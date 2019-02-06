Sony Xperia XZ4 may sport ‘CinemaWide’ display

Sony was recently granted a trademark by the EU Intellectual Property Office for the name “CinemaWide”. The trademark is classified as Class 9, which is a classification that covers tablets, smartphones, displays, apps, and more. This trademark filing was first spotted by LetsGoDigital.

Advertising

It is being said that the trademark could be used for the display that is going to be used inside the upcoming Sony Xperia XZ4, which is expected to be launched at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. The device is expected to sport a tall display with an aspect ratio of 21:9, which is also the aspect ratio most big-budget films are shot in, making the device a perfect companion to consume media.

According to earlier reports, Sony Xperia XZ4 will sport a 6.5-inch tall 4K OLED display with a resolution of 3360×1440 pixels. The display will have an aspect ratio of 21:9 and will come with support for HDR content playback.

The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. It will come with 6GB/8GB of RAM along with 128GB/256GB internal storage.

It will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie and will be backed by a 3,680mAh battery. The device will come with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating and will sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor like the older Sony XZ Premium.

Advertising

In terms of camera specifications, Sony Xperia XZ4 will sport a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 52MP main sensor + 16MP telephoto sensor + 0.3 MP time of flight sensor.