MWC 2019: Sony teases Xperia XZ4 announcement in new video

“Embrace a new perspective,” reads the description of Sony’s latest teaser video on Twitter. The 15-second video teases the upcoming Xperia XZ4 which will be showcased for the first time at MWC 2019, the world’s biggest mobile technology show. The event is scheduled to take place in Barcelona on February 25 at 8:45am CET.

It’s been speculated that Sony would share more details about the flagship smartphone on Feb 25, but today’s video confirms the arrival of Xperia XZ4. The video itself gives out a number of hints, strongly suggesting that the arrival of Xperia XZ4 is a done deal.

While the teaser video doesn’t mention the Xperia XZ4, the clip hints at a super-tall smartphone with a “new perspective”. We’ve seen a number of leaks that suggest the Xperia XZ4 will be an extra tall smartphone, featuring a long and thin 21:9 display.

LetsGoDigital recently spotted a new trademark filing by Sony Mobile Communications for the term “Cinemawide”, which could be the name of 21:9 display. The trademark was filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office on February 4, and the application is under examination. This clearly hints the company is gearing up to launch a smartphone with a 21:9 aspect ratio. A 21:9 display will allow you to watch widescreen movies without any black bars at the top or bottom.

From what we know so far, Sony Xperia XZ4 will feature a 6.5-inch OLED panel with Quad HD+ screen resolution of 1440 x 3360, a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6 or 8GB RAM, 128 or 256GB of internal memory, and a mammoth 4400mAh battery with with Qnovo Adaptive Charging. The Xperia XZ4 is said to have triple rear cameras, the primary sensor will be a 52MP module with f/1.6 aperture.

During its February 25 event, Sony is also expected to announce a new lineup of mid-range phones: the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus. Both phones will offer an extra tall display with an aspect ratio of 21:9.