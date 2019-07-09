Sony rumoured to be working on a smartphone with roll-up display: Report

While Samsung and Huawei are busy preparing for rolling out their respective foldable smartphones, a new report claims that Sony is also working on a smartphone that will be featuring a roll-up display. The new type of display would mean that technically the screen can be stretched out to offer a larger display screen.

Sony has prepared a prototype of the smartphone with a roll-up display. At the moment it is not clear if the device will see the light of the day. Various smartphone makers are experimenting with new features and hardware in a bid to advance their smartphones and make them future-ready, UberGizmo reported.

As per a tweet by tipster Max J, the smartphone could feature other high-end specs such as Snapdragon 855 processor. The prototype comes with a 3,220mAh battery and 10x zoom camera. The display screen is going to be supplied by LG, who have earlier rolled out a TV with a roll-up display called the OLED TV R earlier this year.

Sony is working on a competitor to the Galaxy Fold and Mate X. The current prototypes feature:

3220mAh

SM7250 SoC

LG Display

Nautilus Design

10x Zoom Camera The retail models may feature:

Snapdragon 855 Soc

Qualcomm X50 Modem (Video via. @slashgear https://t.co/zZvRjt80Un) pic.twitter.com/mVyqRm1fxd — Max J. (@Samsung_News_) July 6, 2019

According to the tipster, the launch may take place in December this year or early next year. And for battery, he said that the retail version of the device might come with bigger battery size.

At the moment, not much clarity as to when Sony plans to launch the roll-up display smartphone.