Sony introduces 48MP IMX586 camera sensor for future smartphones

Sony introduced its latest CMOS IMX586 image sensor for smartphones. The new CMOS image sensor features 48MP each with an ultra-compact pixel size of 0.8μm stacked onto a 1/2-type unit.

The Japanese tech company mentioned that with the latest Sony IMX586 sensor users will get an image equivalent to a 12MP 1.6-micron pixel camera at night. The new sensor utilises the Quad Bayer ‘colour filter’ array, where adjacent 2×2 pixels come in the same colour to enable high-sensitivity shooting in low-light.

The effect 48MP camera sensor is expected to take on Huawei’s latest flagship model, the Huawei P20 Pro that has a 40MP primary sensor with four pixels combined and rendering a ‘cleaner’ 10MP image.

Sony in its press release further cited that the company has implemented the original ‘Sony exposure control technology and signal processing functionality’ into its new IMX586 CMOS image sensor to provide dynamic range four times better than ‘conventional image sensor.’

Sony is promising improved low-light photography with the sensor and it is the world’s first 0.8 μm pixel size sensor, with both high sensitivity and high saturation signal level. “This smaller pixel size allows the new product to deliver 48 effective megapixels*2 on a compact unit with 8.0 mm diagonal, which can be fitted on many smartphones. The increased pixel count enables high-definition imaging even on smartphones, which use digital zoom,” the company added.

Sony stated that the new 48MP image sensor will be ship in September 2018, which means we can likely witness smartphones with these sensors next year. Reports, however, suggest that Sony’s upcoming smartphone Xperia XZ3 could likely be the first phone to come with the new 48MP camera sensor. The phone is expected to unveil at IFA 2018.

