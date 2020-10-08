Some Poco phones in India are rebranded Redmi devices, Poco's Country Director explains why (Express Photo: Sneha Saha)

Poco’s rebirth happened earlier this year when the brand separated from Xiaomi to become an independent company. However, despite being an independent brand, Poco still uses some of the resources from Xiaomi like its software MIUI, manufacturing plant and so on. In fact, in the recent past, the company launched phones that are rebranded versions of some of the Redmi devices.

The recently launched Poco C3 is a rebranded version of the Redmi 9C (Chinese variant), the Poco M2 Pro is a repackaged version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro, and so on. Interestingly, the Poco X2 launched last year was also a rebranded version of the Chinese Redmi K30.

Poco’s Country Director Anuj Sharma feels the rebranded Poco phones are better versions of the Redmi devices and offer better value to the consumers.

Poco currently offers three lineups in the country — Poco C, X and M series. This is excluding the F series.

Some phones launched under these three series are repackaged versions while others are completely new ones. Sharma believes this is because Poco is still a new brand and developing new phones for every series is a tough task, hence, the company uses Xiaomi as a platform and improvises on top of it.

Sharma said Poco is not the first smartphone brand to follow this strategy of launching rebranded devices in the country. “The first OnePlus phone – OnePlus One – was a rebranded Oppo device and similar was the case with Realme’s first phone. Brands often tend to follow this strategy and this isn’t anything new in Poco’s case,” Sharma said.

Poco will continue to follow the same strategy in the future. It will continue to use MIUI software from Xiaomi on its phones and has no plans to build a software platform of its own anytime soon.

Unlike a lot of competition brands, Poco doesn’t look forward to bring too many options in a price segment as that confuses the consumers, Sharma said. When it comes to the Rs 10,000 – Rs 15,000 price segment there’s the Poco M2 Pro and for consumers looking for a smartphone priced between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000, there’s the Poco X3.

The Poco X3 is already selling on Flipkart, though the stock is limited. Poco’s General Manager C Manmohan said the company is gearing up to refill the stocks as early as possible and make Poco X3 available on open sale in India soon.

So, what is happening to the Poco F series?

Well, Sharma has confirmed that Poco F2 Pro will not make it to India as it isn’t a very good upgrade over the game changer Poco F1. “The Poco F1 was a device that changed the market and consumers expect the same from the successor. The Poco F2 Pro isn’t that device. We are working to bring a true successor to the Poco F1 but it will take time for us to develop it,” Sharma said.

Meanwhile, Poco is also working to enter other product categories that can improve the overall smartphone experience for consumers. The company is developing true wireless earbuds called Poco Pop Buds. There are no details on when these true wireless earbuds will be available in India.

