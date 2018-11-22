Some Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL units can’t be bootloader unlocked: Report

Some Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL owners are complaining that they can’t bootload the devices, even if purchased directly from the Google store. Owners of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 X have flooded the XDA Developers forums with complaints, and the issue appears to be widespread.

“If you got it from Verizon it’s locked you can not unlock the bootloader… If you got it from Google maybe it’s a mistake you need to call them,” one of the users said on the XDA Developers forums. While Google is yet to acknowledge the issue, it’s being speculated that Google store could be shipping Verizon units by mistake.

Generally, if you buy a Pixel-branded smartphone from Google, it will be unlockable. But in case you but the Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL from Verizon, the phone will be locked. It’s being said that Google will issue a software update in the coming days that will fix the issue. A similar issue affected Pixel 2, but users were required to do a factory reset.

Since the launch of the new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, the devices have been plagued with a lot of issues that need fixing. Google has stated that fixes for some issues like the Pixel 3 XL’s speaker distortion are already being worked upon and will be made available to consumers very soon. One of the major issues both Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL owners are facing is that the devices during the charging process get seriously overheated and some even shut down without a warning. Some users have even claimed that the overheating issue has even occurred during normal usage of the phones. Google is yet to issue a statement on this issue. Pixel 3 owners are also facing a memory management issue that is killing apps running in the background. Google in a statement to 9to5Google said that the fix is coming soon

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are already available in India. Google Pixel 3 costs Rs 71,000 for the base model, while the Pixel 3 XL has a starting price of Rs 83,000.