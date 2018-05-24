Some iPhone X users complain about cracked camera lens

Some iPhone X users are complaining about cracked camera lenses. The issue has been brought up on Apple’s official support forums and Reddit. Some iPhone X users are complaining about cracked camera lenses. The issue has been brought up on Apple’s official support forums and Reddit.

Some owners of the iPhone X have taken to Apple’s official support forums and Reddit complaining about cracked camera lenses. A 9to5Mac report claims that the Cupertino company has refused to replace the device under warranty and instead wants affected users to pay for the full device replacement.

Most of the users are saying that they have never dropped the device. Instead, they have been using a case to protect the iPhone X from regular wear and tear. “My iPhone X camera lens cracked right around by where the microphone is on the camera and I never dropped it once”, wrote an angry customer on Apple’s official support forum. Reddit users are also complaining about cracked camera lenses on the iPhone X. One user on Reddit wrote: “Today I noticed that my phone camera lens has a crack. I’ve never even dropped it and use a case.”

Some users also seem to link the issue with cold weather. However, there are other users who believe that the iPhone X camera cracked in warm weather as well. “Bought iPhone X right before Christmas, and found a crack on the rear camera glass last night. The phone has been used with a cover all the time and no drop or accident. Went to Apple Store this morning and was told to pay $549 to have it fixed,” an iPhone X user wrote on the forum.

Apple uses a sapphire cover to protect the camera lens from scratches. At the time of launch, Apple said that the iPhone X’s camera lens had a sapphire cover protection. For those who are not aware, a sapphire panel is extremely hard to scratch and hard to crack. Since more users claim that they have never dropped the iPhone X, we can only assume that the issue is limited to this particular model.

At the time of writing, it’s not clear as to how widespread the issue of cracking iPhone X camera lens is. Apple is yet to issue a formal statement on the issue.

