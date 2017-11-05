Some Apple iPhone X users in the US facing activation issues

Apple introduced its much-awaited iPhone X globally on November 3, including India. (Image credit: Bloomberg) Apple introduced its much-awaited iPhone X globally on November 3, including India. (Image credit: Bloomberg)

In a first major glitch in Apples “super premium” iPhone X, buyers in the US took to Twitter to report issues related to activating their new devices.

“The issue seems to be affecting some AT&T, Verizon and Sprint users in the last few hours when they tried to get service on Apple’s $1,000 phone. When users tried to activate the device, a message popped up saying, ‘The activation server is temporarily unavailable’, The Verge reported on late on Friday.

A buyer tweeted: “Hey @Apple not sure if you heard, but the #iPhoneX came out today. Maybe fix the activation server? Now, please.”

“Well I got my iPhone X. Activation appears to be another issue entirely. Continuous ‘could not activate iPhone’ message,” tweeted another user. Apple is yet to comment.

However, the issue could just be related to iPhones purchased directly from Apple and not from the carriers in the US. “Some of our customers experienced a delay activating their iPhone X,” an AT&T spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Apple introduced its much-awaited iPhone X globally, including in India, on Friday amid heavy demand. It’s the company’s distinctive iPhone till date. It is available in two colour options: Silver and Space Grey. The iPhone X comes in two different memory capacities; one with 64GB storage which retails for Rs 89,900 and other with 256GB which will set you back by Rs 102,000. The initial stock sold out in minutes when the pre-order began on October 27. Long queues were reported outside Apple retail stores on November 3 in a number of countries, including the US, Australia, Singapore, and China.

