Some 2017 iPad Pro models reportedly suffering from display issues

Some 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros are reportedly facing display issues, according to MacRumors. Evidently, a bright light was spotted on the tablet’s display above the home button of the device. The issue was first reported back in April, and it appears that a number of iPad Pros are currently affected by the same display problem.

The report claims that the 2017 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros models are suffering from a display issue that causes a bright light to appear right above the home button. The spot is brighter than the rest of the screen. Apparently, the problem could be related to backlighting, but the exact cause is unknown at this moment.

“I have a bright spot about 1-2 inches above the home button on my iPad Pro 10.5 inch wifi model. i just noticed the white spot last week when I was looking at some white background content, the spot does not appear on darker colors like black, grey, blue -most prominent on white,” a user wrote on Apple Communities.

“I have exactly same problem. This is definitely a design problem, the connection between screen and motherboard is giving a pressure on the screen. The bright spot problem happens exactly after end of 1-year warranty. Seems like Apple is forcing customers to by AppleCare, with “calculated” poor quality,” another iPad Pro user added.

The good part is that several iPad Pro users were able to take their devices to Apple for a replacement, and they received a replacement. At the moment, the display issue is limited to the 2017 10.5 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. It’s too early to say if a similar issue will affect the screens on the 2018 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros.