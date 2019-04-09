Snapchat’s revamped Android app is finally here, promises to be faster

Snapchat’s revamped and updated Android app is finally here. The company has been reportedly working on the Android app for the last one and a half year or so, and had been testing the revamped version with select users. In an official tweet, Snapchat confirmed that the new app would be faster and that the app had been rebuilt for Android.

With Snapchat, while the iOS app has worked smoothly and set the benchmark, the Android app has not really been the best product. In fact, Snap Inc, the parent company of Snapchat has admitted that the Android app remained an area of work.

In Snap’s fourth quarter results, the company had revealed that they had begun to roll out the new Android app and the early test results were promising, “especially on less performant devices.” The Snap investor statement mentions a 20 per cent reduction in the average time it takes to open Snapchat on the new Android app.

In another interview to Android Authority Snapchat executives explained that they basically rewrote the code of the Android app, in order to improve performance.

Snapchat’s SVP engineering Jerry Hunter revealed that the company has been running a much broader set of test devices for Android, which will hopefully ensure that the new update and all future ones work as expected.

Unlike iOS, where the hardware and software are all controlled by Apple, Android is an extremely fragmented universe with a range of device manufacturers, different versions of Android all running.

One challenge is of course, that there are Android devices with different camera capabilities, as well as processing powers depending on the price, and to ensure that Snapchat, which is a camera focused app runs smoothly on all of these.

Snapchat will be hoping to fix this with the new app. The company recently added a number of new features to its app, including enhancements to its Augmented Reality (AR) Lens along with new Originals Shows and a Games segment. Snap is also expanding capabilities to ensure more integration with other apps, including the ability to share Stories from Snapchat’s camera app directly to an app like Tinder.