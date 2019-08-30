Smartphones with 64MP camera: Realme XT, Redmi Note 8 Pro

The pixel war seems to be back in the smartphone industry with manufacturers launching new smartphones with high megapixel counts. We saw the war flare back up with the release of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, which featured a 48MP primary sensor. Now, a lot of smartphone manufacturers have already started releasing new smartphones with 64MP primary sensors on the back.

Here’s a list of smartphones that will feature a 64MP camera on the back:

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi is the first company to launch a smartphone with a 64MP camera on the back – Redmi Note 8 Pro. The quad-camera setup on the phone includes a 64MP primary sensor from Samsung, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 20MP sensor placed in the dot-notch for taking selfies.

The device is priced at Yuan 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,000) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at Yuan 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000). Lastly, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option will cost Yuan 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,000).

Other specifications include a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own MIUI 10 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Realme XT

Realme recently showcased its first 64MP camera smartphone in India, dubbed Realme XT. It is quite similar to the recently launched Realme 5 Pro in terms of specifications and looks. The company did not reveal when the phone will be launched or its pricing details. However, considering that the Redmi Note 8 Pro will be coming to India in 2-3 months, we can expect the same for the Realme XT.

Realme XT sports a 6.4-inches Super AMOLED full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch to accommodate the front camera. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU.

The phone will be available in three storage configurations – 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM+ 64GB ROM, and 8GB RAM+128GB ROM. It runs ColorOS 6.0.1 based on Android 9 Pie and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for the company’s own VOOC 3.0 fast charge technology.

Samsung’s rumoured 64MP camera smartphone

Both the Realme XT and the Redmi Note 8 Pro are using Samsung’s 64MP ISOCELL GW1 sensor. It is being rumoured that Samsung itself is now working on a Galaxy A series smartphone, which will feature the 64MP sensor.

According to tipster Ice Universe, Samsung plans to launch a Galaxy A series device with a 64MP camera in September or October. It is also being reported that this device will be called Galaxy A70s, which will be an upgraded version of the recently launched Galaxy A70.