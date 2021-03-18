OnePlus 9 to Poco X3 Pro, here are all the smartphones launching in India soon

The tech world is also brewing with more smartphones. From budget value-for-money smartphones to performance-oriented flagship devices, new smartphones can often be difficult to track, especially if you plan on buying a new phone in the near future. However, we have compiled a list of phones that are launching soon in India. Check out which of these phones you’d like to buy.

OnePlus 9 Series

Succeeding the popular OnePlus 8 and 8T series, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are two of the most awaited smartphones right now. The devices, the looks for which were recently revealed officially, also mark the first time OnePlus will be joining hands with Swedish camera maker Hasselblad.

Leaks around the phones have revealed a good chunk of information about the two phones. Both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. The OnePlus 9 Other features like the 65W fast charging, 120Hz refresh rate and an all-new multi-camera setup are also expected in the two phones. The brand is also rumoured to launch a third affordable device which as per rumours, could be called the OnePlus 9E, 9R or 9 Lite. Not a lot is known about this phone at the moment.

At first glance it may appear simple. But the more you look at it, the more you see its beauty is in how it reflects the world around you. This is the #OnePlus9Pro Morning Mist. pic.twitter.com/OohJzxqirh — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 15, 2021

The OnePlus 9 Series is set to launch on March 23, 2021. The live stream of the launch event will be available on the OnePlus YouTube channel and will start at 8:30 pm IST.

Realme 8 Series

Realme moved from the budget segment to the midrange and upper midrange segment with the Realme 6, and the same trend was followed by the updated Realme 7 series. Now with the Realme 8 series, the brand is expected to deliver more high-end features at mid-range price points than the series is known for.

This includes a 108MP main camera which is expected on at least one variant of the new Realme 8 series, likely the 8 Pro. The vanilla 8 is expected to feature a 64MP main camera instead. The phones are also expected to feature AMOLED display panels and in-display fingerprint sensors. While the Realme 8 is tipped to feature a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, we expect the Realme 8 Pro to feature a Snapdragon chipset. However, 5G support is still not confirmed.

As blue-tiful as it gets!

Flaunting an Infinite Starry Design, representing the Infinite and radiant universe, the design on #realme8Pro is truly mind-blueing. Launching #realme8series at 7:30 PM IST, 24th March.#108MPCaptureInfinityhttps://t.co/XvbqQDPaJV pic.twitter.com/rRRhsRjCdk — realme (@realmeIndia) March 18, 2021

Realme had revealed in an interview with Indian Express that the brand will bring 5G to all phones that launch for above Rs 20,000. However, the Realme 8 series is expected to be priced below that, so we may not see 5G support unless the 8 Pro does come out with a top-end 5G variant. The Realme 8 series is set to launch in India on March 24 at 7:30 pm IST and will be available to live stream on the brand’s YouTube channel.

Poco X3 Pro

The Poco X3 Pro is being teased by Poco for days now. The phone, essentially a Pro version of the midrange Poco X3, is expected to feature a flagship chipset but at a mid-range price point, similar to the Poco F1 that launched years ago. Not a lot of concrete details are known about the Poco X3 Pro yet, but leaks have pointed to the presence of an older Snapdragon 800 series chip.

Apart from the chipset, the phone is expected to feature specifications that are pretty close to the original Poco X3. These include the design with a centre-aligned front camera, a large circular camera module and a 48MP quad-camera layout on the back.

Time to break the price-performance(P:P) benchmark. Brace yourselves as we get ready to unleash MAD #PROformance on 30.03 Remember: Only a POCO can beat a #POCO. Guesses? pic.twitter.com/Nu5Zy9A0JG — POCO – Madder By the Minute (@IndiaPOCO) March 15, 2021

The Poco X3 Pro is set to launch on March 22 globally, but an India-only launch is set for March 30. The live stream for the launch will be available on Poco India’s YouTube channel.

Micromax In 1

Indian smartphone brand Micromax and its new ‘In’ series plays big on the ‘Made in India’ factor. Its next budget-oriented phone, the Micromax In 1 is expected to pack features to go toe-to-toe with other budget-oriented devices from brands like Redmi, Poco and Realme. As per leaks, the Micromax IN 1 is expected to feature the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, along with 6GB RAM, a 5,000mAh battery and 128GB storage.

The phone is also expected to carry a 6.67-inch FHD+ display and a 48MP main camera along with two 2MP lenses on the back. The Micromax IN 1 is set to launch on March 19 and the launch event for the same will be available to stream on the brand’s website.

Vivo X60 series

The Vivo X60 series will succeed the brand’s X50 series and is expected to improve more on the camera performance, which has been the USP of the X series. The brand has also confirmed its partnership with Carl Zeiss for the phone’s camera optics. The new X60 series is also expected to come with 5G support and leaks suggest we could see three phones, including the Vivo X60, X60 Pro and an X60 Pro+.

Expected specifications of the X60 series include the Snapdragon 870 chipset, and a Snapdragon 888 on the Pro+ model. The vanilla X60 is expected to launch with a 48MP triple camera setup on the back with a 13MP ultrawide and telephoto sensor. The X60 Pro is expected to feature a fourth periscope lens to this setup, while the Pro+ is expected to sport a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, a 32MP portrait lens and an 8MP periscope lens.

Level up your mobile photography and capture professional shots with #vivoX60Series.

Co-engineered with @ZEISSLenses the ZEISS Biotar Portrait Style lets you click creative portraits by adding swirly bokeh effects and more. pic.twitter.com/QefL1Opxsc — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) March 17, 2021

The Vivo X60 series will be unveiled in India on March 25, and we should see more details around the phone a few days earlier on March 22, when the phone will be launched in Malaysia.

Samsung Galaxy A52, A72

The Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 have been surfacing on the web for a couple of weeks. The brand officially unveiled the two new mid-range devices globally in its Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event that was held yesterday on March 17. However, the availability of both devices in India is not yet confirmed. Many expect the Galaxy A52 is coming to the Indian market first.

Also Read | Samsung announces new Galaxy A-series phones with Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72

The Galaxy A52 features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz/120Hz (120Hz on 5G variant only) support, 8GB RAM, and a 64MP quad-camera setup. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 720G on the 4G variant and a Snapdragon 750G on the 5G variant. There is also a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

The Galaxy A72 meanwhile, features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz support, the Snapdragon 720G chipset, up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone also sports a 64MP quad-camera setup on the back and a 32MP front camera. A 5000mAh battery on the phone now supports 25W fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy A series of phones have no fixed launch date in India as of now, but the phones are expected to launch soon.