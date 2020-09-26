Samsung Galaxy S20 FE to Realme Narzo 20 series: Smartphones launched this week

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition and Realme Narzo 20 Pro (Source: Samsung/Express Photo)

There were a number of smartphone launches this week. Samsung launched its S20 Fan Edition in an attempt to take on OnePlus 8 series, Mi 10 and other companies in the mid-range segment. Poco launched the Poco X3, a gaming-centric phone on a budget, Motorola launched an entry-level budget phone, Realme launched three phones in the Narzo series for the first time and Nokia took another shot at budget phones.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with a 6.5-inch AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen resolution is 1080×2400 pixels and has an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. On the back, it sports a triple-camera setup with a primary 12MP camera accompanied by 12MP wide-angle camera and an 8MP Telephoto camera. On the front, it sports a 32MP snapper. It also supports Optical Image Stabilisation and 30x space zoom.

The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and wireless charging. The phone also has an IP68 rating for water resistance. It will also feature an in-screen fingerprint scanner. It has 6GB and 8GB variants with 128GB of internal storage. The 8GB variant also comes with 256GB internal storage.

Poco X3

Poco X3 has a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with DynamicSwitch 120Hz refresh rate which will switch refresh rates as per usage to conserve battery consumption. It also offers a higher-touch sampling rate of 240Hz. Under the hood, it has a gaming-centric Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor with Adreno 618 GPU. It also has additional LiquidCool Technology 1.0 which will help prevent the phone from heating up. On the back, it has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX 682 primary sensor, a 119-degree ultra-wide-angle 13MP camera, a 2 MP Telemacro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Poco X3 has a 6,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Poco X3 6GB RAM 64GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999, 6GB RAM 128GB storage at Rs 18,499 and 8GB RAM 128GB storage at Rs 19,999.

Motorola E7 Plus

Moto E7 Plus comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision HD Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The budget phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 460 processor paired with Adreno 610 GPU. It is available in only one configuration with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card. On the back, it has a dual-camera setup including a 48MP primary camera with an f/1.7 lens and a 2MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, it has an 8MP snapper with an f/2.2 lens. All of this is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

Realme Narzo 20 series

The main highlight of the Realme Narzo 20A is that it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The phone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging. It supports reverse charging as well. On the back, it has a triple-camera setup. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It has a headphone jack as well.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro supports a lightning-fast 65W SuperDart Charge. It charges up in just 38 minutes. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 processor focused on gaming. It uses a Carbon Fiber Cooling System to improve cooling efficiency by 8.6 per cent. It has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, 120Hz sampling rate and 480nits of peak brightness. It has a punch-hole camera to house a 16MP front snapper. On the back, it has a quad-camera setup consisting 48MP AI Quad camera, a 119 degree Ultra Wide lens, a retro portrait sensor and 4MP macro camera. The fingerprint scanner is on the side of the phone.

Realme Narzo 20 comes with a 6,000 mAh battery, Helio G85 processor for gaming and triple camera setup with 48MP AI primary camera. Realme claims that the Nazo 20 will provide 45 days of standby time. Under the super power-saving mode you will be able to run six of the most-used apps that will run at once. It supports 18W fast charging and reverse charging. It also has a 119 degree Ultra-wide angle lens and a macro lens.

Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4

Nokia 2.4 sports a 6.5-inch HD screen MediaTek P22 processor paired with up to 3GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and runs on Android 10 out of the box (Android 1 ready) On the back, it has a 13MP + 2MP dual camera setup and a 5MP front camera. It is backed by a 4500mAh battery with micro USB support and also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, NFC and more.

On the other hand, Nokia 3.4 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 460 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone comes with a 6.39-inch HD+ punch-hole display. On the back, it has a triple-camera module with 13MP + 2MP + 5MP cameras and on the front an 8MP snapper. It is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery with type C USB, dual SIM nano slots, microSD support, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

