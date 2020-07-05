OnePlus Nord, Poco M2 Pro, and other smartphones coming to India in July

OnePlus Nord will launch later this month. (Image: Amazon) OnePlus Nord will launch later this month. (Image: Amazon)

Smartphone manufacturers have begun launching new devices. Some phones are already available in the country while others are coming very soon. In July, brands like OnePlus, Vivo, Poco among others are gearing up to launch new smartphones in India this month. Poco has confirmed to launch Poco M2 Pro on July 7 while OnePlus is yet to confirm the launch date of the OnePlus Nord.

Let’s take a quick look at smartphones expected to launch in India in the month of July.

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord is coming soon. The launch date is yet to be confirmed but the company is teasing the smartphone almost every other day. This hints that the OnePlus Nord is coming to India very soon. OnePlus has confirmed that Nord will first launch in India and Europe then followed by North America. The company has confirmed that OnePlus Nord will come with 5G support. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G.

A dedicated OnePlus Nord page is already live on Amazon.in. The page reveals that the design of the smartphone and also a few crucial details. Nord will come with three rear cameras at the back and dual punch-hole design on the front. In the posters, the bezels on Nord look minimal. The phone appears in steel colour. The company could launch more colour options.

Poco M2 Pro

The next Poco phone is launching on July 7. It is not the Poco F2 Pro as expected but the Poco M2 Pro, the company has announced. In official teasers, the company has confirmed that the upcoming Poco M2 Pro will be powerful and great for gamers out there. The teasers also reveal that the smartphone will offer long-lasting battery life. The company is yet to reveal specification details about the smartphone.

Vivo X50 series

Vivo is all set to launch the Vivo X50 series in India very soon. The company is yet to confirm the launch date but it should go official this month. Vivo has already launched the X50 series in China in May. The series include Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, and Vivo X50 Pro+. There are no details on whether Vivo will bring all three X50 series phones to the country or just one.

The Vivo X50 and X50 Pro come with a 6.56-inch display, 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage, 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, 48MP quad rear camera setup, and 32MP front camera for selfie. The only difference is that the Pro model comes with 8MP wide-angle lens.

The most expensive model of them all — Vivo X50 Pro+ — is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 50MP main rear camera, 32MP secondary sensor, 13MP third sensor, and 13MP fourth camera at the rear panel. The Pro+ comes with 120Hz refresh rate, 44W fast charging support, leather finish back and up to 12GB RAM.

Realme 6s

Realme is yet to confirm the launch of the Realme 6s. Reports suggest that Realme 6i will launch Realme 6i as rebranded Realme 6s in India. The Realme 6i is already available in Mayanmar. The same phone is expected to arrive in the country this month. The specifications are expected to be the same as Realme 6i. The specifications of the 6i include 6.5-inch full-HD+ display, 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 48MP quad rear camera, 16MP selfie camera, 4,300mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge support.

Samsung Galaxy M10s

Samsung Galaxy M10s is also said to be coming to India very soon. The smartphone has already been listed on the Samsung website with model number SM-M017F/DS. Previously Google Play Console listing suggested the Samsung phone will come coupled with up to 3GB RAM. Going by the name the phone will succeed the Samsung Galaxy M01 launched in India at Rs 8,999. The M01s is expected to be under Rs 10,000.

