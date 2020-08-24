Smartphones with high refresh rates under Rs 40,000

Smartphones with high refresh rates (Express Photos)

A couple of years ago only a select few smartphones had a screen with a refresh rate higher than 60Hz. Nowadays, if a smartphone does not have a higher refresh rate, it does not fall into the category of a flagship smartphone. Earlier it was considered a major feature only on gaming phones. However, when OnePlus 7T was launched with a 90Hz display, other smartphone makers followed suit and now we have a 120Hz refresh rate available on even mid-range smartphones.

What does 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz mean?

The refresh rate is simply a measure of the time every time a smartphone’s screen draws an image that is measured in Hertz (Hz). To simplify it more, it enhances the user experience by reducing motion blur that makes scrolling through apps, gaming, and drawing apps become a lot smoother. It is easily visible when you keep a 60Hz refresh display smartphone side by side with a 90Hz one. The renders are even smoother when you switch to a 120Hz display. Few battle games like Fortnite and PUBG support the 90Hz refresh rate as well making the gaming experience much better.

Here’s a list of five smartphones with 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rate that you can buy under Rs 40,000.

Realme X3 SuperZoom

Realme X3 has a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 120hz refresh rate. On the back, it has a quad-camera setup that supports 60X Super Zoom. The primary camera is a 64MP, there are two 8MP cameras for ultra-wide and periscope and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it has a dual-camera setup with 32MP and 8MP cameras. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor coupled with 12GB RAM. There are two storage options 128GB and 256GB which cost Rs 27,999 and Rs 32,999 respectively. It runs on Realme UI based on Android 10. All of this is backed by a 4,200 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charge. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner instead of an in-display one.

Poco X2

Poco X2 is the cheapest smartphone with a 120Hz display on the list. The power-packed successor of the famous Poco F1 was launched in the first quarter of 2020 and starts at Rs 17,499, Rs 18,499 and Rs 21,499 for for 64 GB, 128GB and 256 GB variant respectively. The Poco X2 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also boasts of a similar 64MP+8MP(ultrawide)+2MP(macro)+2MP(depth) quad-camera setup on the rear and 20MP+2MP dual punch-hole front cameras. The Poco X2 runs on a Snapdragon 730G processor backed by a 4,500 mAh battery. The top variant has an 8GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. The Poco X2 may not be able to deliver.

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T was one of the first non-gaming centric smartphones that sported a 90Hz display. It has a 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. It runs the latest Android 10 operating system with OxygenOS 10 skin on top. It is backed by a 3,800mAh battery with support for 30W Warp Charging technology. On the back, it has a triple-camera setup on the back consisting a 48MP primary sensor, 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and 12MP telephoto lens. On the front, it sports a 16MP sensor for taking selfies housed inside a waterdrop style notch. The 256GB variant is currently available for Rs 37,999. Recently launched OnePlus Nord also falls under this price bracket with a 90Hz display and is available from Rs 24,999 to Rs 29,999.

Asus ROG Phone II

Asus ROG Phone II is a smartphone simply made for gaming. It has a 6.6-inch AMOLED display (1080 x 2340 resolution) and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 2.9GHz Snapdragon 855+ processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is priced at Rs 39,999. On the back, it has a 48MP primary camera and a 13MP wide-angle sensor. It also has a 24MP front snapper. It is backed by a massive 6,000 mAh battery.

Nubia Redmagic 3

Nubia Redmagic 3 has a 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz for smooth visuals and support for HDR. Under the hood, the Red Magic 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor, an Adreno 640 GPU, 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging support. The 8GB version is priced at Rs 38,999.

