Smartphones expected in 2019: Samsung Galaxy S10, OnePlus 7, Nokia 9 PureView, and more

In 2018, both Samsung and Apple launched successors to their previous-generation smartphones with improved internals; Huawei set a record by shipping over 200 million smartphones throughout last year and Xiaomi continued its domination in the Indian phone market by selling mostly affordable smartphones. Meanwhile, other Chinese brands like OnePlus, Vivo and Oppo demonstrated their prowess by cramming innovative features like in-display fingerprint scanners, pop-up selfie cameras, and teardrop-style notches in a bid to increase the phone’s screen-to-body ratio.

In terms of innovation, 2019 appears to promise more in terms of innovation. Foldable phones, 5G, and Artificial intelligence (AI) will all hog the limelight in 2019. Here’s a list of smartphones expected to launch this year.

Samsung Galaxy S10

2018 was an average year for Samsung, with both the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 were less exciting updates to their predecessors. This year though, Samsung is all geared up to launch its next flagship, the Galaxy S10. in 2019, Samsung will celebrate the tenth anniversary of its iconic Galaxy S series, and early leaks suggest the Galaxy S10 will likely have a huge overhaul. A big design change is something users should expect from the Galaxy S10. It’s being said that the flagship phone might feature a ‘pin-hole’ notch, quadruple cameras, curved AMOLED screens, in-display fingerprint scanners, wireless charging, water and dust resistant, wireless charging, Snapdragon 855/Extnos 9820, OneUI (based on Android Pie), and the glass-and-metal construction. Samsung is expected to debut as many as four variants, including a 5G-enabled model of the Galaxy S10 by mid-February.

Tentative launch date: February

OnePlus 7

It’s arguably one of the most-anticipated smartphones for 2019. With the recently launched OnePlus 6T continues to be the top-selling premium smartphones in India, it is natural to expect curiosity over the OnePlus 7. While details about the upcoming high-profile device are thin, we do know that it will come with the latest Snapdragon processor – the Snapdragon 855. The leak of a prototype from what appears to have been an internal meeting suggests the phone is going to come with more than two cameras on the back. There are reports that the company plans to launch two variants of OnePlus 7, one with 5G connectivity and another with 4G LTE. However, some even say that OnePlus’ 5G smartphone could be part of a new series. We can expect OnePlus 7 to launch somewhere between the end of May and beginning of June this year. In terms of pricing, don’t expect the phone to cost less than OnePlus 6T which starts at Rs 37,999.

Tentative launch date: May-June timeframe

Motorola Moto G7

Motorola hasn’t had a rocking last year, though its G6 lineup was well received by critics. The G-series has constantly raved for its exceptional design and impressive performance. So it makes complete sense to expect the sequel to the Moto G6 in 2019. Buzz is high that the Lenovo-owned company is planning to launch the Moto G7 lineup at an event in Brazil in February, before the Mobile World Congress (MWC) trade show in Barcelona. The Moto G7 lineup will include four smartphones: Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play, and Moto G7 Power. The Moto G7 and G7 Plus are rumored to come with waterdrop-style notches, a Snapdragon 660 processor, up to 6GB RAM and dual cameras on the rear. The Moto G7 Plus is said to have a 5,000mAh battery and a single camera on the back. Lastly, the Moto G7 Play is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 632 processor. Hopefully, the pricing will remain low.

Tentative launch date: February

Huawei P30/P30 Pro

Despite controversies, this Chinese tech giant shipped over 200 million smartphones in 2018. Both the P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro proved to be commercial hits, thanks to their new age designs and great cameras. The P20 Pro, for example, was the first smartphone to launch with triple cameras on the rear. The Mate 20 Pro, on the other hand, is the only flagship smartphone that has huge 4,200mAh battery and reversible wireless charging.

With the P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro both packing innovative features, it’s possible to see the P30 series featuring one or two new features. Without any doubt, the P30 series will feature the 7nm Kirin 980 and better camera optics, maybe quadruple cameras. Who knows? Our biggest gripe with any Huawei device remains the software. EMUI, which is based on Google’s Android OS, needs a major makeover.

Tentative announcement: March

Nokia 9 PureView

HMD Global hasn’t exactly made a dent in the premium smartphone market yet, but its Nokia 9 PureView should help the company set new standards in mobile photography, at least in the short term. The internet is abuzz with reports and leaks around the imminent launch of the Nokia 9 PureView, which has five Zeiss-branded cameras on the back and the return of the PureView brand. As for the rest of the phone, the Android One-branded packs premium specifications including a 5.99-inch QHD HDR10 display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB of storage, Android 9.0 Pie, in-display fingerprint scanner, and Qi wireless charging.

Nokia 9 PureView “Beholder.” HNY pic.twitter.com/x4Kh3anP46 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 31, 2018

Nokia 9 PureView is slated to launch sometime at the end of January, so we should probably know about the device sooner than expected. As far as its launch price is concerned, an unconfirmed report claims the penta-lens camera smartphone will be priced at EUR 749/799 (Rs 59,481- Rs 63,857).

Tentative launch date: January

Google Pixel 4/Pixel 3 Lite

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL were only about the camera, something Google knows very well. The Pixel 4, which will be the company’s 2019 flagship, continues to rely on a single camera lens. So don’t be surprised if its camera exceeds all expectations and wins the best camera phone award in 2019.

But the Pixel 4 won’t be Google’s only smartphone this year. The company is rumoured to launch the Pixel 3 Lite with watered-down specifications. Though it is said to pack the same excellent camera as seen on the Pixel 3 series. Expect the phone to launch sometime in May at a more affordable price-tag.

Tentative launched date: May

iPhone XI

Even though the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR are still fresh, reports are already turning our attention towards the next-generation iPhone lineup. A redesign seems to be predicted, along with the standard improvements to performance, camera and operating system. Hopefully, we get to see a redesigned iOS and finally Apple supporting fast charging. It would be a surprise if Apple comes with 5G-enabled iPhone in 2019.

Tentative announcement: September

Xiaomi Mi 9/Mix 4

Xiaomi had a stellar 2018 with the Mi 8 and Mi Mix 3. This year though, the company is expected to launch two major flagships: Mi 9 and Mi Mix 4. Both phones are rumoured to come with triple cameras and the latest Snapdragon 855 processor. We are also expecting a “punch hole” camera on the front instead of the standard notch. While the Mi 9 is said to launch in the first half of 2019, whereas the Mi Mix 4 could make its official debut later this year.

Tentative announcement: Mi 9 (May-June), Mi Mix 4 (September-October)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Sure, the Note 9 has just launched but there’s already chatter about its successor. We have already started to hear that the Galaxy Note 10 might come with the increased screen size and the top-notch SAMOLED panel. We also expect the Note 10 to have the new design language, improved S-Pen, and a “punch hole” screen. Don’t be surprised if Samsung removes the headphone jack from the Note 10.

Tentative announcement: August