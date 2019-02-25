Smartphones coming to India next: Samsung Galaxy M30, Redmi Note 7, Oppo F11 Pro, Realme 3

The end of February and early March will be a busy one for smartphone launches in India. In the coming days, we expect to see launches of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Samsung M30, Oppo F11 Pro and Realme 3 in India, all of which claim to offer a unique proposition in terms of the device specifications and features. Let us take a look at what to expect for smartphones next week.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7 is one of the most hyped phones of 2019. The phone has already been launched in China and it is set to launch in India on February 28. It will be a Flipkart exclusive device and the price is expected to start from Rs 10,500 as it is priced Yuan 999 (approx Rs 10,500) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option in China.

Redmi Note 7 has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with water drop notch, 1080 x 2340 resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 3GB, 4GB, or 6GB RAM. The phone has dual camera setup of 48MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 5MP. The phone has a 13MP selfie camera on the front, a fingerprint sensor at the back and 4000 mAh of battery with Quick Charge 4 support via USB Type-C.

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30 will launch in India on February 27, a day before Xiaomi Redmi Note 7. Galaxy M30 will be Amazon exclusive like its predecessors Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20. The price of the Samsung Galaxy M30 is expected to be Rs 14,990 for the base variant, according to some reports.

Galaxy M30 is expected to have a Super AMOLED Infinity V display series with a 5000 mAh battery like we saw on the Galaxy M20 device. The Galaxy M30 will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 7904 processor coupled with 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo announced that its 48MP camera phone, Oppo F11 Pro, will launch on March 5 in India. According to the information on Oppo’s website, Oppo F11 Pro will sport a dual-rear camera setup with 48MP + 5MP configuration. Oppo website mentions that the camera is able to capture improved low light portrait shots but it has not specified the sensor for the 48MP camera.

As per leaks, Oppo F11 Pro’s popup selfie camera might be a 32MP camera sensor. As far as the processor is concerned, the device may be powered by a MediaTek processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

Realme 3

A few days ago, Realme sent out media invites for the launch of Realme 3 at an event in New Delhi. The launch date for the upcoming device is set to be March 4. Other details of the device are not yet clear, though Realme 3 could have a similar design to the previous Realme phone. The device could be powered by a MediaTek processor and will likely come with dual-cameras at the back.