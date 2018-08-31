Smartphone users are more inclined towards gaming and AI-driven features: Report

The report reveals that as many as 53.6 per cent customers are willing to shift to a gaming phone. The report reveals that as many as 53.6 per cent customers are willing to shift to a gaming phone.

Nowadays, gaming phones could be gaining in popularity, suggests a new report. The Mr Phone, one of India’s mobile finder platform, has shared some interesting statistics in its recent report that goes by the name ‘Trend Report 2018.’

The report reveals smartphone consumers are inclined more towards gaming and AI-driven features these days. As many as 53.6 per cent customers are willing to shift to a gaming phone. As far as smartphone gaming requirements are concerned, one needs to have a phone featuring a powerful GPU for graphics processing and rendering and high amount of RAM. For example, smartphones that are powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 845 processor can easily handle resource-intensive games like PUBG Mobile. With the advent of affordable flagship smartphones like Asus Zenfone 5Z and Poco F1, people are naturally expected to develop a taste in mobile gaming.

Furthermore, the report reveals, 50 per cent of total smartphone users surveyed prefer OnePlus as the brand for a gaming smartphone, followed by Xiaomi and Asus. All three brands (including their sub-brands) have their respective flagship smartphones featuring Snapdragon 845 SoC available in India i.e., OnePlus 6, Asus Zenfone 5Z and Poco F1. Additionally, 60 per cent users are interested in gaming accessories.

As far as features related to artificial intelligence (AI) are concerned, 3 out of 4 users desire artificial intelligence to improve smartphone’s performance. Meanwhile, 1 out of 3 users expects the AI to improve voice assistants. During the research, 56 per cent users preferred portrait mode while 10 per cent users preferred beauty mode.

Last but not least, the report reveals 3 out of 4 users choose fingerprint scanner over face unlock. Surprisingly enough, 77 per cent of them prefer the in-display fingerprint reader over the traditional fingerprint reader.

