Smartphones to launch next week: Redmi Note 7S, Honor 20 Pro and Oppo K3

May 2019 has been a busy month for smartphone announcements. After the launch of Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, OnePlus 7, and OnePlus 7 Pro, there are more smartphones lined up for the announcement from different manufacturers. We take a look at the top smartphone launches expected next week in May.

Redmi Note 7S

After the success of Redmi Note 7 Pro in India, Xiaomi announced another member to the Note 7 series smartphones in the country. The Redi Note 7S will be the company’s second 48MP camera smartphone confirmed to launch on May 20. The phone will be sold via Flipkart and Mi India website.

Recently the company shared a picture of Earth taken from a high altitude with “Redmi Note 7S 48MP Dual Camera” watermark written on the bottom. The company has also shared a photo sample highlighting the dedicated night mode on the Redmi Note 7S. The phone is expected to comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection powered by the Snapdragon 660 processor like the Redmi Note 7 India variant. The design of the phone is expected to be similar to the Redmi Note 7. We can expect the phone to cost under Rs 10,000.

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro

Honor is hosting an event in London on May 21 to launch the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro. The Honor 20 has been reported to sport a triple camera setup whereas the Pro variant could feature a quad-camera setup at the back including a periscope style sensor for optical zoom. In a recent teaser, Honor hinted at a quad-camera setup.

The phone is expected to pack flagship level specifications like Huawei’s Kirin 980 processor, an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 6.6-inch OLED screen for the Pro variant and a 6.1-inch OLED screen for the Honor 20.

Oppo K3

Oppo will be launching a new device Oppo K3 in China on May 23. Oppo K3 poster shared by the company on Weibo not just reveals the launch date but also confirms a few specifications, including a 16MP popup selfie camera. As per the poster, the phone will be powered by the 10nm based 2.2GHz Snapdragon 710 processor and sport features like UFS 2.1 storage, Game Boost 2.0, Frame Boost, Touch Boost, Link Boost.

The phone features 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 91.1 per cent screen-to-body-ratio with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone reportedly features a 16MP popup selfie camera and a dual rear camera setup of 16MP main sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor. Oppo K3 is also expected to feature the company’s VOOC 3.0 flash charge technology.