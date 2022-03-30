Six reasons why the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is the perfect first smartphone

Smartphones have moved well beyond calls and texts and have literally become a replacement gadget for so many other devices. A camera, a computer, a music player, a gaming device – you get them all in a handheld device that plays so many tech roles in your life. This makes buying your first smartphone an important decision. It is not an easy decision either, considering the plethora of devices present in the market. Deciding on a particular phone from a sea of smartphones can actually make or break the way you use, trust and buy technology in the future.

In our opinion, the first smartphone for anyone should be a good looking one that works smoothly and can be pushed enough to make the user realise how capable a smartphone can be. Paired with great cameras, it should also come with a clean interface so as to not baffle a first time user. Fast charging should also be present to make the charging process less time consuming and 5G support should ideally be present, to make the device future proof. Above all, the phone should also have a pocket friendly price tag.

There is actually only one phone that comes to mind that not only meets all these criteria but also bosses its price segment– the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. The phone is the most affordable offering from the house of OnePlus and is loaded with specs and features. Here are six reasons why the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is the best first smartphone money can buy for you:

Premium design

With your first smartphone, you have to have a certain flaunt value on board and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G brings that in abundance. While even some upper mid-segment devices come with cheap plastic bodies, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G boasts premium glass on both front and back. The tall, edge to edge Fluid AMOLED display on the front with a dot notch on the top left side housing the front camera is basically all things modern when it comes to the front of a smartphone. The back follows in the same footsteps, and also brings a fresh take on camera units. Unlike most smartphones that have almost a “stuck on the back separately” kind of look, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G actually has a camera unit whose edges blend into the back. The phone has a great handfeel and at 7.8 mm it is refreshingly slim. If you want your first phone to be a showstopper then OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is the right device for you.

Uncompromised performance

Along with those stunning looks, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G also brings big specs muscle as well, making it the perfect device to start your smartphone journey with. The phone will allow you to experience the best of the smartphone world. It comes with a tall 6.43 inch full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate. This means the display not only delivers stunning colours and details but also offers a smoother than usual scrolling experience. Powering the device is a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset with abundance of RAM and storage. With these numbers on board, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will not only boss your daily chores but can even get you through high-end gaming sessions pretty easily. In case you need more storage, the phone even comes with a dedicated MicroSD card via which you can expand the storage up to a massive 1 TB. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G also comes with a 3.5 mm audio jack – a must for any smartphone newbie.

Great cameras

Whether you are a smartphone freshman or a senior in smartphone college, good cameras can really take your experience up several levels and that is exactly what the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G does. It packs a terrific triple camera set up on the back consisting of a 64 megapixel main sensor, an 8 megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2 megapixel macro sensor. This trio is more than enough to cover all your photography needs. The primary camera on the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G delivers stunning detail but also produces colours that are very close to reality. It also has the ability to shoot 4K videos and brings the option to edit videos and photos too. There is a 16 megapixel selfie camera on the front which delivers selfies that are not only good enough for The Gram but can even take your social media game to another level.

Good battery life and super fast charging

When you get your first smartphone, you simply never want to put it down and with the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, you will not have to either. The phone packs in a massive 4,500 mAh battery which can easily see you through a day of normal to heavy usage. You will not have to put down the device for too long even when you do run out of charge. The phone comes with super fast 65W SuperVOOC charging which can recharge the phone all the way from zero to 100 per cent in just 35 minutes. How cool is that?

Clean UI

One thing no smartphone newbie wants in their life is a crazy, complicated smartphone interface. When you are getting your first smartphone, you do not want it to overwhelm you with complicated functions and features. OnePlus is the lord and master of clean UI. Its in-house UI, OxygenOS is perhaps the cleanest, most uncomplicated UI in the Android world. With OxygenOS, you literally get the best of both worlds – you get added features that a stock Android phone fails to offer and you get a clean, close to stock Android UI which heavy, loaded UIs cannot deliver. It is THE interface for anyone starting their journey with a smartphone.

5G support

No one wants to buy a phone and then see it get dated in a matter of a few months. Well, that is not going to happen with your Nord CE 2 5G. As the name suggests, the device comes with 5G support making it totally future proof, and ready for the network of the future when it arrives in India.

You get all of this at the starting price of Rs 23,999 which is quite affordable considering the design, specs and features that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G offers. This makes it the perfect first phone for anyone who wishes to start their smartphone journey and never wants to settle for anything but the best.