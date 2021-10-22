Diwali, the festival of lights, is coming up soon. As with all festivals in India, this too is marked with gaiety and joy. It brings with it a number of events and occasions that you would love to remember and look back on, which is why we really think you need a super set of cameras to make sure you miss no moment that matters this Diwali. And well, if you are looking for your perfect camera companion for this festival, look no further than the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which has added a whole new dimension to photography with its set of triple cameras at the rear and a powerful selfie camera in front.

And it is not just about the number of cameras. Here are six reasons why the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is your perfect Diwali companion.

A flagship-level main sensor

Remember the amazing 50MP Sony IMX 766 main sensor on the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G? Well, that is the main sensor on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. You get a large f/1.88 aperture to ensure that there is no shortage of light (such a challenge in Diwali). There is also an 8MP ultrawide sensor with a field of view of 119.7 degrees for wider perspectives and a 2MP mono sensor for black and white snaps. That is a formidable array of snappers right there.

Optical image stabilisation keeps the shakes out

A big challenge in any festival is keeping your camera steady among all the jostling and celebrations. That is unlikely to be an issue with the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. The main sensor of the phone comes with optical image stabilisation (OIS), which works to counteract any blurring that could be caused by a shaky camera. You are likely to get amazing videos and low light images in particular with this feature – something you normally get only with high-end phone cameras.

A night time expert

Taking photographs and shooting videos at night is a challenge for many phone cameras. Not for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. Not only does the phone have powerful sensors with large apertures and OIS support but it also comes with an improved version of OnePlus’ famous Nightscape mode designed for night photography – Nightscape Ultra. The result?You can take clear images even if the subject is lit by just a single candle. And there’s a special Night Portrait Mode for portraits in poorly lit conditions. The night just got bright!

Do not forget yourself

Yes, snapping other folks and scenes is fun. But one should not forget oneself when in photography mode, which is why the OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes with a powerful 32MP selfie camera, which is a Sony IMX615 sensor. And it is not just about getting the best side of you – Group Shots 2.0 lets you capture up to five faces, even while improving their skin colours and even eye contours. You can be selfie-sh as well as part of the group with this one(plus)!

Got your back…and the front too…at the same time!

The front and rear cameras of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G are pretty awesome. So imagine how they would be working together at the same time! Yes, that is possible using the DualView Video mode that lets you shoot from front and rear cameras simultaneously, allowing you to not just show the world what you are seeing but also your perspective and reaction to it.

And boosted by AI always

Making sure that every snap you click this Diwali looks special are the Nord 2’a AI capabilities. AI Video Enhancement fixes the colour, brightness and contrast of your videos, while AI Photo Enhancement not only recognises more than twenty scenes but also adjusts settings to make sure that your snap is absolutely spot on.

Of course, all this camera magic is backed up by some of the best hardware in the segment. There is a stunning 6.43 inch fluid OLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth scrolling, a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor capable of near-flagship performance, truckloads of speedy RAM and storage, 5G support that makes it future-proof, and a 4500 mAh battery that not just sees out a day of use easily but also gets recharged in a jiffy, thanks to Warp Charge 65 and a 65W charger in the box. Round that off with the incredibly smooth and seamless Oxygen OS UI that is the trademark of the OnePlus range and a subtle, sleek and classy design and the OnePlus Nord 2 emerges as your perfect Diwali companion. It will capture wonderful memories of the festival of light for you.