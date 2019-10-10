Six reasons why the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T are display goals

As a company that believes in “never settling”, OnePlus sure knows how to push boundaries. It totally disrupted the Indian smartphone market with its concept of flagship killer phones. And now the brand has set a new benchmark for phone displays with the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7T. The Indian phone market has seen its share of brilliant displays but none quite as good as these. Here are six reasons why the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7 Pro give all other phones display goals:

Game like never before with 90 Hz refresh rate

One of the most talked about feature of the display of the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7 Pro is the 90 Hz refresh rate. The refresh rate is the number of times an image can be redrawn on the display in a second. The higher the refresh rate, the smoother and lag-free will be your experience of action on the display. Most smartphones today come with a 60 Hz display but the “never settling” brand obviously had to be a step ahead, which is why the displays of the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7 Pro come with a 90 Hz refresh rate. This means motion blur will be next to non-existent in these phones and you will be able to enjoy even the most high-end games without any lags. Thanks to this higher refresh rate, even the most graphic heavy games will render smoothly on the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 Pro.

Scroll away at 90 Hz

It is not just gaming that gets lag free on the new OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T. It makes our favourite time killer activity smoother than ever before– scrolling! Scrolling endlessly on social media is pretty much the a smartphone addiction all over the world and with display on the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7 Pro, well, this addiction is only likely to get worse. The 90 Hz refresh rate will not only make your gaming experience smooth sailing but will also make you scroll endlessly with seemingly no effort at all. Hey, it is great for reading long documents and web pages as well, to be fair!

High quality Fluid AMOLED display, with great colour and contrast

But it is not just about refresh rates. The OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7T come with displays that are a visual treat as well. Both phones come with high quality Fluid AMOLED screens that deliver a super immersive viewing experience, with hardly any bezels to spoil your experience. Thanks to the Fluid AMOLED displays, the phones deliver deep contrast and reproduce rich colours. And because the displays of the two devices are remarkably bright, you can easily view content on the phones even under the harshest of sunlight.

Bringing HD viewing through the HDR 10+ edge

In the day and age of streaming content, many phones still do not come with support for HDR 10+ which means you cannot view content in HD on services like Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime. The displays of both the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T, however, come with support for HDR 10+. This means no matter where you stream your content from, the chances are that it will appear on the display as it is supposed to, without any compromises.

Packing in those pixels for more detail

The OnePlus 7 pro comes with a pixel density of 516 ppi while the OnePlus 7T has a pixel density of 402 ppi. This means the content on these two phones will be extremely sharp, no matter what it is that you are looking at, whether it is text or graphics. The OnePlus 7 Pro has even received the highest possible rating of A+ from Display Mate which is the world’s leading display quality testing body. From gaming graphics to graphic novels, these screens are designed to display detail.

And good for the eyes too

Finally, all that display magic that these two devices come with is not going to put too much strain on your eyes. Both the phones come with Night Mode that filters out blue light, making your long viewing hours comfortable. The OnePlus 7 Pro has even been awarded a display certification by the VDE Institute while the OnePlus 7T with a TÜV-certified blue-light reduction.

Small wonder any one who has used the OnePlus 7T or the OnePlus 7 Pro just cannot move to another phone. Those displays are super addictive.