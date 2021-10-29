Six reasons why OnePlus TV U1S is your best buy for your home this festive season

The festival season has dawned upon us and one of the many things to love about this time of the year is that it doubles up as discount season. And a brand that brings in the best of discounts at this time is OnePlus. OnePlus gets especially festive around this time of the year and unleashes a river of discounts across its product portfolio. This means all the OnePlus purchases you were holding back on can now be made while saving some money simultaneously. And if you have been eyeing the OnePlus TV U1S, this is the time to finally make the move on it. While there are tons of reasons to make this investment starting with the fact that it comes from OnePlus, a company that has redefined personal technology over and over, here are the top six reasons why this is THE time to buy the OnePlus TV U1S and take your home in a smart-er direction:

Stunning Display:

A TV can be many things but the most important of all these things is a display. If a TV does not have a great display, it does not quite have a lot else working for it. But that is certainly not the case with the OnePlus TV U1S. It comes with a magnificent 4K ultra HD display with a 93 per cent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. This ensures that the viewers get to experience unparalleled clarity, rich colours and sharp details with the 8.3 million pixel display. The OnePlus TV U1S also brings certifications like HDR10, HLG and HDR10+ combined with an advanced Gamma Engine that consists of more than 50 customized algorithms. All this is topped with an extensive list of features including MEMC that delivers smoother frame transition, colour space mapping and AI picture quality that ensures that you get the best cinematic results out of your OnePlus TV U1S.

Premium Design:

OnePlus has been the lord and master of premium design and the same reflects in the design language of the OnePlus TV U1S. The device features a very premium bezel-less, sleek yet sturdy design that can fit in seamlessly in any modern house. Its stunning design not only makes it a sight for sore eyes but thanks to the almost ‘non-existing’ bezels around the screen, it brings more than 95 per cent screen to body ratio, making sure that its size is all about that beautiful display and nothing else.

Theatre-like Sound:

When you offer such a brilliant display and design on a TV, you have to make sure the audio on it is just as exceptional, if not more. And OnePlus has delivered that. The brand has paired the massive 4K display on the OnePlus TV 50 U1S and the OnePlus TV 55 U1S with a two unit speaker with an excellent 30W output while the OnePlus TV 65 U1S comes with an impressive four-unit 30W output. To take your audio journey on the OnePlus TV U1S from regular to mind blowing, OnePlus has got the legendary Danish loudspeaker manufacturer, Dynaudio on board that has co-tuned the speakers on the TV and to deliver that theatre-like vibe right in the comfort of your home. Add support for Dolby Audio, and all this put together only means one thing: you are not going to miss going to the movies any more.

Swift Software:

What makes a smart TV really smart is the software and with a OnePlus TV, you are assured of getting the smartest TV experience that can be offered in this zone. OnePlus has had an exceptional track record when it comes to software as we have been witnessing for so many years in the smartphone market which is why it is hardly a surprise that their TV OS is just as good, making it the best in business. The TV runs on Android TV 10 and comes with a special SpeakNow feature as well as the Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in, Google Play and a number of Android apps.

Intelligent Features:

This is a OnePlus product, so there is more to the OnePlus TV U1S than just your basic Android TV 10 features and functions. The OnePlus TV U1S is loaded with smart features that will make your TV experience the smartest and the most seamless. It comes with features like SpeakNow that allows you to control your TV with your voice which is literally as futuristic as it gets. It also comes with a Kid Mode that would allow you to keep an eye on the content your younger ones are consuming.

Then there is the OnePlus Connect app that lets you create a bridge between your OnePlus phones and your TV, and you can even connect your phone to other OnePlus accessories like OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Buds Z and OnePlus Buds, creating a well connected ecosystem. What’s more smart is that the TV comes with smart volume control that automatically reduces volume when you get a call and gets back to your regular volume when you are done– no more rushing to the remote to turn your TV down when an important call comes.

Jaw-dropping Discounts and Offers:

All of these reasons make the OnePlus TV U1S a terrific buy around the year but what makes the TV a real deal right now are the discounts hovering around it. Thanks to the festive season, you can get several deals and discounts on the already smashing starting price of Rs. 46,999 on the OnePlus TV U1S. You can get a discount of up to Rs. 3,000 if you buy it from OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com as well as Reliance Digital, Poorvika Mobiles, Sangeetha Mobiles and other offline partner stores, until 8 November, 2021. You can also avail instant discounts currently running on the TV until 15 November, 2021. An instant bank discount starting from Rs. 3,000, going all the way up to Rs. 5,000 can also be availed when purchase is made through OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Centers, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com as well as Reliance Digital, Poorvika Mobiles, Sangeetha Mobiles, and other offline partner stores.

For those looking for EMI plans, there is a no-cost EMI plan of up to 9 months that is accessible for users across all banks for OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.in, and the OnePlus Store App buys. You can also get a six-month EMI plan with Bajaj Easy Finance if you are buying the OnePlus TV U1S from OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store App. You can get an additional 10 per cent cashback on AMEX bank transactions. And those who buy the OnePlus TV U1S series from the OnePlus Experience Stores and select offline partners’ stores can also avail the benefit of up to 9 month no-cost EMI through Bajaj Paper Finance.

All of which means it makes no sense to settle for anything less than the OnePlus TV U1S for your smart home this festive season.