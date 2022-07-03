Seven reasons why OnePlus Nord 2T is THE phone to buy in 2022

In a very short span of time, the OnePlus Nord series has become one of the most popular smartphone series, not just by OnePlus but in the smartphone world in general. This is because the basic Nord ethos goes hand in hand with what OnePlus is known for. The series offers powerful smartphones but with affordable price tags in the mid-segment, giving those with a slightly tighter budget a chance to experience the premium smartphone life.

OnePlus has now taken the Nord game up a notch and has introduced a T variant in the series. The T version throughout OnePlus’ history has been an improved and pumped-up version of their original smartphones and the new Nord T variant is no different, adding a whole lot more to the already formidable OnePlus Nord 2. The OnePlus Nord 2T is everything you could ask for in a smartphone. At an amazing accessible price.

Here are seven reasons why the OnePlus Nord 2T is THE phone you should be buying in 2022:

All things flagship in spec terms

If a smartphone comes from OnePlus, you can be pretty sure that no matter what segment it belongs to, its specs will easily be able to embarrass not only the smartphones in its own segment but phones in segments above it as well. And the Nord 2T does that. The phone may be a mid-ranger, but it comes with specs that are powerful enough to even make well-settled, more expensive smartphones shake in their boots. The OnePlus Nord 2T is powered by the flagship-level MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor, paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Another very flagship-y thing about the OnePlus Nord 2T is the main camera sensor on the phone. The device features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor with OIS, the same one we earlier saw on the flagship level OnePlus 10R. It is accompanied by two more sensors, an 8-megapixel ultrawide with 120-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel mono camera. There is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper with EIS on the front to deliver beautiful selfies.

There is a beautiful, tall 6.43-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with 90 Hz refresh rate with HDR 10+ support, ensuring you get both, a remarkable content viewing experience and effortless scrolling. The phone comes with a large 4,500 mAh battery too. The OnePlus Nord 2T is basically all things flagship.

The boss of fast charging

The words “fast charging” and OnePlus pretty much go hand-in-hand. So it is hardly surprising that yet another flagship level feature in the Nord 2T is fast charging. Make that super fast charging. OnePlus has brought the 80W SuperVOOC charging to the phone that was also present in the flagship phone, OnePlus 10 Pro. This will be able to charge the 4,500 mAh battery in merely 27 minutes completely. If you are in a hurry you can simply charge the phone for just 15 minutes and go on about your day. It is safe as houses too. The phone is TÜV Rheinland certified and comes with 9 built-in temperature sensors to keep it cool. It also has an independent circuit (IC) especially for charging safety.

Flagship performance

But all these specs and features are not just there to make up numbers. Those flagship specs deliver flagship level performance on the OnePlus Nord 2T. With the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 on board, paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, you can be sure that no matter which RAM/storage variant you pick, the phone will be able to go through your everyday and power-hungry chores with ease.

The 90 Hz refresh rate on that tall, vibrant display will deliver a smooth, effortless scrolling experience. Support for HDR 10+ means that you can enjoy shows and series in all their detailed glory.

The main sensor of the phone delivers stunning photographs not just in good light settings, but thanks to MediaTek Dimensity enabled AI enhancements and the AI Highlight video mode, powered by Sony’s DOL-HDR image processing, you would be able to capture beautiful photos and videos even in low light conditions. The phone also can capture slow motion videos at a very impressive 960 fps. The 4,500 mAh battery will easily see you through a day’s use and when it runs out of charge, you can simply plug it in for a few minutes and get going for hours again.

A phone for the long haul

The OnePlus Nord 2T is actually a long-term investment. The phone runs on Android 12, topped with OxygenOS 12.1, which is renowned for smooth, speedy operation and for being clutter-free. What’s more, you will get two major Android updates and security updates for three years, making sure your phone stays up to speed with changing times. It also comes with 5G support, ensuring you are ready for the network when it arrives in the country. This is one future-proof Nord.

The classic sandstone design

Another reason that makes the OnePlus Nord 2T a must-have is the fact that it comes with the classic sandstone-finish. Yes, the iconic sandstone back we had seen on the first OnePlus One, inspires the Gray Shadow variant of the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is dark and intense with a hint of shimmer. The Jade Fog variant brings some gloss and a lighter jade green colour to the table. You get a looker, no matter which colour you choose – modern or classical, jade or sandstone.

It actually is priced lower than the Nord 2!

All these improvements might lead you to believe that the phone comes with a considerably higher price tag than its predecessor. A valid assumption. But it is the Never Settle brand we are talking about here. OnePlus does not really do things the regular way which is why the OnePlus Nord 2T costs lesser than the OnePlus Nord 2 launched last year. The phone comes with a starting price of Rs 28,999 for its 8 GB/ 128 GB variant while the 12 GB/ 256 GB option is priced at Rs 33,999. This is actually lower than the prices of the same variants of the OnePlus Nord 2 as the 8 GB/ 128 GB version of that phone was priced at Rs.29,999 while the 12 GB/ 256 GB version cost Rs.34,999. An upgrade at a lower price. How great and how rare is that?

Comes with irresistible offers

If you are still contemplating whether you should get the Nord 2T, some sweet offers might be just the push you need. ICICI credit and debit card users can get an instant bank discount of Rs 1500 on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus experience stores and other major offline partner stores from July 5 to July 11. These users can also get a no cost EMI for up to 3 months till the end of July.

If you are a Red Cable Club member, you can also avail some more benefits and offers. Those who purchase the OnePlus Nord 2T will be able to get the Red Cable Care plan for just Rs. 749 when purchased as a bundle on oneplus.in and the OnePlus Store App. You can also get the care plan for Rs. 999 at Amazon.in and select OnePlus Experience Stores as well. Those who are already members of the Red Cable Club will be able save up to Rs 1000 using RedCoins on purchase of the OnePlus Nord 2T on oneplus.in and the OnePlus Store App, till July 11.

There are some exclusive offers on oneplus.in and the OnePlus store app as well. From July 5 to July 14, users with old OnePlus devices can get an additional Rs. 3000 with exchange bonus. The first thousand shoppers on OnePlus Store App will also get a OnePlus Nord Handy Fanny Pack.