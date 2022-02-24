Seven reasons why OnePlus 9RT is the gaming boss

When we hear the words “gaming phone”, there is a stereotypical image that comes to mind. Most of us assume that gaming phones are supposed to be these brick-like phones that are heavy, bulky, mostly ugly and simply impossible to use for any other purpose than gaming. But that has changed since the never settling brand, OnePlus has stepped into the gaming phone zone.

While all of its flagship phones are more than capable of handling any power hungry games, the brand has even launched a smartphone with a special accent on gaming– the OnePlus 9RT. Priced at Rs. 42,999, the phone is the perfect answer not only for those looking for a powerful gaming smartphone with spec and feature muscle, but also a device that can fit in day to day life without missing a beat. It is a classic Android flagship too, but here are seven reasons why the OnePlus 9RT is the ultimate gaming phone you need:

Backed by the Snap-iest Dragon, LPDDR 5 and UFS 3.1:

The one basic gaming need that even an amateur can tell you is that power-hungry games need high-end processors to run smoothly. And what can be better than one of the most powerful smartphone processors? The OnePlus 9RT features just that. The phone runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset which is one of the flagship processors from the series. It also packs up to 12 GB of LPDDR 5 RAM which is much faster than its predecessors. This is coupled with up to 256 GB of blazingly fast UFS 3.1 storage. Club them all together and you will get an insane amount of power and speed which will easily handle any high-end game. These are basically the top end specs that you can get in the market at the moment and because they all come packed in the OnePlus 9RT, you can be sure that the phone will be nothing but fast.

Terrific Display

OnePlus has a long-standing tradition of delivering the most stunning displays on its smartphones and the OnePlus 9RT is no different. The phone comes with a massive 6.62 inch full HD+ E4 OLED display, with a high 120 Hz refresh rate. What makes this display special is 100 percent DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage and multiple display technology, all of which make it an absolute treat to view content and play games on. In addition to this, the display actually emits 15 per cent less blue light making it more safe for prolonged use as compared to regular displays and even consumes 15 per cent less power.

Touch Sampling Rate to Blow Your Mind:

When in the middle of an intense gaming session, you need a display that can be extremely responsive to keep up with all the commands and moves that you make. Keeping this in mind, OnePlus has bundled the OnePlus 9RT with Hyper Touch 2.0 which doubles the already sensitive 300 Hz touch sampling rate on the device and doubles it to an unmatched ultra-fast 600 Hz. This lowers the touch delay on the device from 36ms to 29ms which makes it twice as fast as competing devices, a difference any true gamer would really appreciate.

Triple Wi-Fi Antennas and 5G:

Imagine being in the middle of an intense battle and suddenly your Wi-Fi signal fails or drops. That is a situation many gamers face with their smartphones. Well, this is one issue you are not likely to face with the OnePlus 9RT. The phone features a Tri-eSport Wi-Fi Antenna System which comes with an extra antenna as compared to the regular dual Wi-Fi antenna arrangement. This triple antenna set-up ensures you fast network speeds without any connectivity lags. The Wi-Fi system also works intelligently to switch networks to maximize reception during gaming sessions and calls. The OnePlus 9 RT is also future ready as it comes with 5G support. So, when the network gets to the country, you will be able to push gaming speeds to another level without any slip-ups.

Haptic Feedback, Stereo Speakers for Immersive Gaming:

OnePlus has taken gaming to a different level on the OnePlus 9RT by making the experience immersive. The OnePlus 9RT comes with 4D Haptic Immersion which is a set of extremely powerful visual and audio recognition algorithms. These algorithms drive the phones’ X-axis linear motor which results in different vibrations for different situations. There are over 150 of these, with each unique to a particular situation. This means the vibration you feel when a bomb explodes and the vibration you feel when a bullet is fired will be completely different.

To make you dive deeper in your gaming world, the OnePlus 9RT also brings stereo speakers and support for Dolby Atmos. All of which will transport you into the virtual world of gaming and make it feel absolutely real.

An Uber Cool Cooling System:

All this intense, power-hungry gaming can take a toll on a smartphone and a regular smartphone can easily lose its cool (quite literally) in such situations. But not the OnePlus 9RT. The OnePlus 9RT comes with an advanced heat dissipation mechanism. The system uses special heat dissipation materials which cools down every component that could potentially heat up during intense use and comes with a thermal dissipation area of 19067.44 sq mm. It also features a vapor chamber which is 59 percent larger than the one used on the flagship OnePlus 9 Pro and is actually as big as found on tablets! There is literally no chance of the phone heating up.

Big Battery that Charges at Warp Speed

To keep up with those long gaming sessions, OnePlus has paired the OnePlus 9RT with a massive 4,500 mAh battery which can easily see you through a day of heavy usage and hours of intense gaming. If and when the phone runs out of charge, the 65W charger in the box with support for Warp Charge 65T can take the battery of the phone from zero to 100 percent in just half an hour. So you will never be out of action for too long.

It has the specs. It has the looks. And it packs in the performance too. The OnePlus 9RT is designed for non-stop gaming. Which is why it is the go-to phone for gamers who will never settle for anything but the best.