Seven reasons that make the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite the perfect first smartphone!

Choosing your first smartphone can be quite a challenge, especially if you are on a tight budget. Of course, you want everything that you see on the best devices, but without sending your bank balance into overdraft mode. Sounds like tech utopia? Well, it isn’t, because the phone that taught us all to Never Settle has now come out with a phone that is ideally suited to be your first ever smartphone. After killing flagships, adding new dimensions to the premium segment and redefining the mid-segment of the smartphone market, OnePlus has now come out with the perfect value for money phone for those who want the OnePlus experience without compromises, at a surprisingly affordable price – the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. At Rs 19,999, it has everything that you would need in your first smartphone. And much more besides.

So if you are in the market looking for your first smartphone and want everything for as little as possible, here are seven reasons why the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G could just be the phone you are looking for:

An eye-catching design

Your first smartphone will turn heads if it is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. The phone comes with a brilliant display in front with slim bezels, but what will really turn heads is the subtly dual textured back, with lines on the upper half. Whether you opt for the classy Black Dusk or the more colourful Blue Tide, your phone will attract gazes of admiration. It is also very slim at a mere 8.5 mm. Use of high quality materials ensures that this is a phone that is comfortable to hold and use.

A terrific display

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite comes with one of the best displays in its segment. It comes with a 6.59 inch full HD+ display with 120 Hz refresh rate. That makes games and shows a visual treat and even reading plain text, sheer joy. The high refresh rate of course makes scrolling butter smooth!

The best processor in its class, and plenty of RAM

Powering the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is the best processor in the segment, the Qualcomm Snapdrgon 695, paired with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM, depending on the variant you choose. No matter what game you want to play, from good old Candy Crush to the latest PUBG instalment, this phone can handle it. You will also be able to run multiple apps and switch between them easily. No lags!

Great cameras, front and back

The 64 megapixel main camera that spearheads the triple camera arrangement on the back of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G delivers great details and colours. Want to snap yourself for a change? The 16 megapixel front facing camera serves up selfies that are by far the best in this segment.

A long-lasting battery that charges fast as well

A look at the slim figure of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G might give the impression that it packs in a relatively smaller battery. But that is not the case. The phone comes with a 5000 mAh battery, which is one of the largest seen on a OnePlus phone. It easily lasts for more than a day, and in best OnePlus tradition, gets charged super fast too, thanks to a 33W SUPERVOOC charger in the box.

Clean uncluttered UI

You can have all the features you want in a smartphone but they are of little use if the device itself is difficult to use. That is not the case with the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. It comes with the cleanest interface around, OxygenOS on top of Android 12. This makes it one of the easiest phones to use. Perfect for those who want to use their first smartphone, rather than get intimidated by its features.

Future ready with no compromises

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G comes with every feature a person would want in their first handset. It has not only the current connectivity favorites like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS, but also retains that old favourite, the 3.5 mm audio jack. Storage stands at an impressive 128 GB, with a microSD card slot as well for expanding it. And support for 5G means that your first smartphone will be ready for the future as well.

With so much going in its favour, it would make very little sense for anyone to settle for anything other than the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite for their first smartphone.