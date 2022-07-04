Seven reasons that make OnePlus Nord 2T a perfect phone for you!

After channeling all its energy into certain segments for the longest time, OnePlus has now started expanding its smartphone horizon. While the brand was all about flagship killer smartphones for the longest time, in recent years we witnessed it spread its tech wing and take successful flights in other segments as well.

Since the beginning of the year, it has launched several smartphones across different price segments and has now added a new Nord to the list.

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus Nord 2T, which has the great Nord genes– power-packed performance bundled with an affordable price but this time OnePlus has taken the mid-segment smartphone to another level and has “Nord-ified” it even more. Here are seven factors that make the new Nord in town really special:

Insanely fast charging:

Fast charging runs in OnePlus’ blood which is why it is never really a surprise when a OnePlus device comes with fast charging support. But it is in OnePlus’ nature to Never Settle and the brand truly does not, especially when it comes to fast charging. With the new OnePlus Nord 2T, the brand has taken charging matters to flagship-level and has added 80W SuperVOOC charging to the phone, which we have earlier seen in the OnePlus 10 Pro. With this insanely fast charging support, the 4,500 mAh battery on the OnePlus Nord 2T will get charged from zero to 100 percent in a matter of 27 minutes. The phone can also be charged for just 15 minutes, and it will be more than enough to see you through an entire day. And this super-fast charging is super safe as well.

The OnePlus Nord 2T comes with TÜV Rheinland certification. It has 9 built-in temperature sensors to keep an eye on the charging temperature which make sure the phone never loses its cool, quite literally and it also has an independent integrated circuit (IC), for charging safety and stability.

That beautiful sandstone design:

With the OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus has gone with a slightly different look than the usual design language of the Nord line, making the new Nord stand out from the very first glimpse. The smartphone comes with a beautiful sandstone finish back which makes it look very striking. OnePlus has released a new Gray Shadow color giving the phone a very deep, dark finish. This shade when combined with the sandstone back makes the back glitter very subtly, bringing back memories of the classic OnePlus One and loads of nostalgia.

If you are into lighter shades with a hint of gloss, OnePlus has got you covered as well. The variant Jade Fog comes with a jade green finish with foggy undertones. There is a very distinct camera unit on the device. All of this combined makes the OnePlus Nord 2T one very good-looking phone.

Display that will be hard to look away from:

That stunning back of the OnePlus Nord 2T is paired with a beautiful front. The front of the OnePlus Nord 2T is basically all display. It comes with a bright, tall 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that will make it really hard for you to put the phone down. To top this, it comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate, making scrolling effortless, and has HDR 10+ support, which means binge-watching your favorite movies and series on the phone will be an absolute pleasure. It also has dual ambient light sensors that adjust brightness according to ambient light conditions, making sure your eyes do not get stressed while viewing content on the phone.

A powerful, punchy processor:

Running the OnePlus Nord 2T is a flagship-level processor– the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1300. The processor powers a number of high-end devices but in best Nord tradition, OnePlus has brought this flagship standard processor to the mid-segment, ensuring there is no compromise when it comes to performance. The MediaTek Dimensity 1300 is paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and comes with up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, which means power and speed are basically built into the phone. So, whatever you might want to throw at the OnePlus Nord 2T, the phone will handle it effortlessly. Coming from the house of OnePlus, it is no surprise that the device is future-proof and has support for 5G.

Flagship level sensor:

The OnePlus Nord 2T has a flagship-level triple camera set up on the back. It shares the same 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor which we had earlier seen on OnePlus’ flagship the OnePlus 10R. The sensor also comes with optical image stabilization (OIS), a very premium smartphone feature. The phone brings MediaTek Dimensity 1300 enabled AI improvements which make sure your photographs and videos turn out beautiful every time.

It has an AI Highlight Video mode powered by Sony’s DOL-HDR image processing technology allowing you to shoot bright, well lit videos even if the conditions around you are not. You can also capture slow-motion videos at an astounding 960 fps.

To take care of your wide-angle view needs, there is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with a 120-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel mono lens.

The OnePlus Nord 2T brings a 32-megapixel front-facing camera with EIS, again a feature often restricted to more expensive smartphones.

OxygenOS in its veins:

Along with all the flagship-level numbers, the Nord 2T also brings OxygenOS, which is arguably the most loved Android skin in the market. The phone will come with Android 12 out of the box, topped with OxygenOS 12.1. The interface is popular for being clean, clutter-free, and smooth, and the same can be expected from the OnePlus Nord 2T as well. In the best OnePlus tradition, the OnePlus Nord 2T will also receive two major Android updates and security updates for three years, making sure you never fall behind.

An unbelievable yet very Nord-ish price:

The whole Nord ethos is built on two main things– powerful, flagship-level specs and a price tag that basically massacres competition, and the Nord 2T brings just that. The OnePlus Nord 2T brings all these flagship-level specs and features at a surprisingly low starting price of Rs. 28,999 which is even lower than the price of the OnePlus Nord 2 launched last year– the 8 GB/ 128 GB model of the Nord 2 was priced at Rs. 29,999.

The story remains the same when it comes to high-end variants as well. The 12 GB/ 256 GB variant of the OnePlus Nord 2T comes for Rs 33,999, lower than the Rs 34,999 price tag of the OnePlus Nord 2.

With that design, flagship-level charging speed, powerful processor, OxygenOS, high-end camera sensor, and such a competitive price, the OnePlus Nord 2T really is an “everything you could ask for” smartphone. In best Nord tradition.