Seven impeccable OnePlus products to get before 2020 comes!

The brand might be best known for its smartphones. But there is much more to OnePlus than just some exceptional smartphones. The brand has a wide array of products in its portfolio – ranging from phone covers to baseball caps to backpacks. And just like their iconic phones, they too are a blend of classy, minimalistic design blended with ease of use and are available at surprisingly affordable prices. So if you are a OnePlus fan or are just starting out on your OnePlus journey, here are some OnePlus products that are a must-have for your collection:

Get a head start with the OnePlus JCC Baseball Cap

Already a OnePlus fan? We would then recommend you show your loyalty and commitment to the brand by grabbing a OnePlus JCC Baseball Cap. Its strap back design ensures a custom fit, so you can wear it whenever you like. It is made of top-grade materials and even has elastic grid straps to hold small objects – park a pen in it if you wish! And yes, people will look at the Never Settle at its back as you walk past.

Go wireless for sound with the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2

It might be best known for its phones (and perhaps its televisions too now), but OnePlus also has some fantastic audio equipment in its portfolio. And its star performer here is the minimalistically designed OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2. With earbuds that attach to each other magnetically, the Bullets Wireless can be easily looped around your neck, and deliver stunning sound, thanks to two Knowles Balanced Armature Drivers and one 10mm dynamic driver in each earbud, without having to tangle with any wires. One charge can keep them running for about fourteen hours, but well, ten minutes of charging can get you ten hours of usage. It even comes with a snazzy case that can slip into a pocket easily.

Get some OnePlus in the living room with the Q1 TV

OnePlus has forayed into the smart television market this year with its Q1 series. These incredibly slim and beautifully designed televisions come with a brilliant 55-inch QLED display with a colour gamut of 120 per cent, a special Gamma Color Magic processor and Dolby Vision and Audio. The result is fantastic, whether you are looking for great sound or sights. Want more? There’s a model that delivers amazing sound with its own slide-out soundbar. And yes, while this is a smart TV, it handles even more easily than a regular television thanks to a simple interface and an even simpler remote control (which looks like a phone with volume buttons on the side) – and if you do not want to do even that, just use your OnePlus device to control on it. It IS a smart TV, that said, so you can go ahead and run several Android apps on it.

Go kill some flagships with the OnePlus 7T

Have not got a OnePlus phone yet? Well, you can start with the OnePlus 7T, which by common consensus is perhaps the best value for money flagship device out there. It has a 90 Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, that delivers fantastic graphics and colours. The display also has a fingerprint in it, for speedy unlocks. The phone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, one of the fastest seen on a mobile phone, with up to 8 GB of RAM and plenty of storage. From multi-tasking to endless PUBG sessions, this phone can handle everything with elan. It has three cameras at the back with a 48 megapixel Sony IMX586 main sensor that can give any camera a run for its money and comes with a 3800 mAh battery that can not only see off a day of use but thanks to OnePlus’ Warp Charge prowess can also get recharged in about an hour. And of course, OnePlus’ super clean Oxygen UI on top of Android 10 makes the phone a breeze to use.

Get into the premium phone zone with the OnePlus 7T Pro

When it comes to premium smartphones, it is hard to look past the OnePlus 7T Pro. Yes, the phone does boast top of the line flagship specs like an AMOLED display with a quad HD resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate and a super-fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor with up to 12 GB of RAM, not to mention a triple camera set up that features a 48 megapixel main Sony IMX 586 sensor and OIS on two lenses, as well as a pop up selfie camera in front, but what makes the phone top of the premium charts is its dazzling design. Encased in glass with a display that gently curves over the sides and a gradient finish that exudes elegance, the OnePlus 7T Pro is a tech traffic stopper in its own right. Those specs mean it is a top-notch performer too, especially when you factor in a large 4000 mAh battery that lasts a day and gets charged in slightly over an hour, thanks to OnePlus’ amazing Warp Charge tech!

Get some cover for your OnePlus with the OnePlus Protective Cases

The OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro are gorgeous devices. So make sure they stay that way by placing OnePlus’ specially designed protective cases around them. You have bumper, carbon and silicone cases, that blend right in with a OnePlus device with exact spaces for ports and buttons, adding muscle to your device and even a new design twist. If you long for the sandstone finished OnePlus One and OnePlus 2, go for a sandstone finished back case!

…and chuck it all into a OnePlus Explorer backpack

Not too many know it, but OnePlus also makes backpacks, and the OnePlus Explorer is easily its best. It comes with enough pockets and sections to accommodate everything you carry- notebook, phones, cables, chargers, cables and even the odd jacket or shirt. Its sleek and clever design means it seldom looks stretched and well, its Cordura fabric exterior keeps its contents safe even in the odd rainy spell (it is water-resistant). A premium magnetic buckle not only adds to its security but even gives it a distinct look, making it stand out in any crowd. Bag this one!