Seven features that make the OnePlus 10R THE Gaming phone to have

Gaming on one’s phone used to be an idle pastime or a time waster – remember those endless sessions of playing Snake? But today, gaming on phones is serious business. Whether you are taking down zombies, racing along uncharted territory, raiding tombs, delivering counterstrikes to online opponents, or even just solving simple numerical or gembased puzzles, gaming today is an integral part of the mobile phone experience. And it is a massive business too, with millions of gamers generating billions of USD in terms of revenue. It is hardly surprising that a number of people check the gaming prowess of a smartphone when purchasing, inquiring whether it can handle their gaming requirements. Checking spec sheets before purchasing a phone is part and parcel of a mobile gamer’s life, and many is the brand that makes phones specially designed for gaming (never mind that they are seldom useful for anything else, thanks to their chunky design and build).

OnePlus, however, is the only brand that has recognised the importance of gaming and instead of disrupting phone design and sacrificing functionality for its sake, has blended gaming right into its handsets. This is particularly the case in its R series. The OnePlus 9R and the OnePlus 9RT showed the world that a phone could be designed for gaming as well as for everyday life. And the OnePlus 10R not only carries this tradition forward, but takes it to another level with an unparalleled blend of design and performance.

So if gaming is an essential part of your phone life, here are seven reasons why the OnePlus 10R is just the phone you need. It will not just make heads turn with its design and performance, but will also give you your daily gaming fix.

Resplendent, responsive display and stirring stereo speakers

The Oneplus 10R boasts a fantastic, bright and tall 6.7 inch full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display, with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The display is bright and colourful and the high refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and graphics. What’s more, the refresh rate can also be reduced to 90 Hz and 60 Hz as per the content being played on the phone to save battery. That display is also one of the most sensitive you can find, with a touch response of 1000 Hz, which makes it perfect for those gamers for whom every microsecond saved makes a difference. Making gaming on the OnePlus 10R an even more immersive experience are twin stereo speakers which bring stunning and stirring sound to the table. The OnePlus 10R delivers a phenomenal experience for eyes as well as ears.

Power-packed processor

At the heart of the OnePlus 10R is the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX octa-core chip, which comes with CPU speeds up to 2.85 GHz. It is a huge step forward from its predecessors, with an 11% improved multi- core performance and 20% improved GPU performance over the MediaTek Dimensity 8000, as well as 25% improved power efficiency over previous MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. The result? Games like PUBG and Call of Duty work with amazing smoothness and fluidity.

Speedy RAM and storage

The OnePlus 10R is power packed in terms of RAM and storage as well. The phone comes with the speedy LPDDR5 RAM and has variants with up to 12 GB RAM. On the storage front, the OnePlus 10R employs the top of the line UFS 3.1 storage, with storage options going up to a massive 256 GB.

Hyperboost engine for lag free gaming

The HyperBoost Gaming Engine makes the OnePlus 10R a gaming beast with a number of gaming enhancements and features. Lags in gaming are almost impossible on the device, thanks to the General Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabilizer, which cuts down frame rate fluctuation when gaming. Even when frame rate drops occur, they are barely noticeable thanks to the GPA, which uses exclusive AI computing models and tweaks CPU and GPU resources to minimise their impact, to ensure your gaming experience is not affected.

A phone that never loses its cool

No matter how much gaming action you put the OnePlus 10R through, it will never get even close to heating up. That is because the phone comes with OnePlus’ largest and most advanced cooling system. Its Passive Cooling System measures over 4,100 mm2 and features a new cooling film made from a new generation of high-performance graphite and graphene technology. The phone’s cooling system offers a cooling area of over 35,100 mm2. Heating is never going to be an issue with the OnePlus 10R.

Crazy fast charging (and super safe) battery

The OnePlus 10R comes in two variants: a SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition with 4500 mAh battery and a SUPERVOOC Edition with a 5000 mAh battery. Not only will either phone easily get through hours of intense gaming, but it will get charged up within minutes. The Endurance Edition comes with support for 150W SUPERVOOC charging and a 150W charger, which can charge almost a third of the phone’s battery in three minutes, and all of it in 17 minutes. The SUPERVOOC Edition on the other hand packs a 80W charger which will get the phone from 1-100 in the battery department in little over half an hour. These are among the fastest charging speeds seen on phones.

And they are incredibly safe too. The SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition of the OnePlus 10R’s exclusive Battery Health Engine comes with a Smart Battery Algorithm that monitors and controls the maximum charging current to reduce the probability of dead lithium cells, thus extending the lifespan of the battery. Also in the Heath Engine is Battery Healing Technology, which reduces damage to anodes and cathodes in the battery by repairing electrodes during charging cycles, which helps preserve battery capacity. The SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition is designed to retain 80% of its original capacity after 1,600 charge cycles, and also comes with TÜV Rheinland certifiction for safe fast charging.

Breathing OxygenOS

Everything from gaming to routine browsing to social networking and email happens super smoothly and seamlessly on the OnePlus 10R, thanks to OnePlus’ famous OxygenOS. With next to no bloatware, the interface is designed to let you do more with the phone without getting in the way. The result is one of the cleanest phone UI experiences out there. OnePlus also has an enviable record in delivering updates and fixing issues, so you can be sure the OnePlus 10R will be ticking along smoothly for years to come.

The fact that all of this comes in a beautifully crafted design, with a striking dual textured back and straight sides, makes the OnePlus 10R an almost irresistible proposition. The phone is a wizard at gaming, but is a champion at everything else as well, from photography to day to day web browsing. It is THE gaming phone to have because it excels at gaming. And everything else too.