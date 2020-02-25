Selling 5G too in India because some consumers want to be future-ready: iQOO

iQOO India’s Director of Marketing Gagan Arora is confident that there is a segment of people who are looking for 5G devices in order to be future-ready. (Image source: Hansa Verma/Indian Express) iQOO India’s Director of Marketing Gagan Arora is confident that there is a segment of people who are looking for 5G devices in order to be future-ready. (Image source: Hansa Verma/Indian Express)

iQOO’s first phone in India, the iQOO 3, comes with 5G support though the country does not yet have the latest generation mobile network. But iQOO India’s Director of Marketing Gagan Arora is confident that there is a segment of people who are looking for 5G devices in order to be future-ready.

“We are not blindly pushing the technology. When we did our research, there were two trends – there are significant customers who want 4G. But there is also another segment, which I wouldn’t say major but significant, looking for 5G devices. The philosophy is they want to be future-ready. So iQOO has launched both variants, which will simplify the consumer buying process,” Arora told indianexpress.com.

iQOO has also launched 4G LTE models of iQOO 3, which come in 8GB RAM+128GB storage and 8GB RAM+256GB storage variants. Meanwhile, the 5G model will be available with 12Gb RAM and 256GB storage space. Apart from the 5G support and different storage configurations, all other specifications remain the same.

But there is a significant price difference between the two models. While the 4G LTE variant starts at Rs 36,990, the 5G model will set you back to Rs 44,990. The company expects to sell one million units of iQOO 3 in India in one year and Arora admits that the majority of it will be 4G models. 5G is not a segment we are focusing on majorly, he added.

iQOO has previously said that it will compete in the premium smartphone segment in India where known brands like OnePlus, Apple, and Samsung have fared well so far. Asked how the new brand will compete with the established ones, Arora said, “If you look at the premium segment, it is growing at 60 per cent, so there is a huge room for every brand out there. When we launched iQOO phones in China last March in 2019, we were able to sell more than 200,000 phones in less than four hours. In China also, premium is a very competitive market, difficult to beat.”

Further, the company plans to expand offline and Arora revealed they will have service centers across India soon, though he did not give a timeline. iQOO is a sub-brand of Vivo in China, but it will function as an independent brand in India. Arora confirmed that iQOO will not use Vivo’s line of distribution or leverage its offline presence.

“In terms of footprint, it will be pan India and will cover the majority of pincodes in India. We will come up with details on our website soon. First experience center is in the pipeline and it will open in Cyber Hub in Gurugram on the weekend of February 27.”

As of now, the company has a free pick and drop service where one can call the company in case of any issues with the device and someone from iQOO will come to pick it up, repair and return the phone.

