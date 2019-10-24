Selena Gomez’s new ‘Lose You to Love Me’ video is shot entirely on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Apple is quite proud of its iPhones camera capabilities and it pushes the fact with its ‘Shot on iPhone’ campaigns across the globe. The latest entry into the ‘Shot on iPhone’ hype machine is Selena Gomez’s new single ‘Lose You to Love Me,’ which was shot completely on the latest generation Apple iPhone 11 Pro by director Sophie Muller.

The iPhone 11 Pro comes with a new triple camera setup on the back this year, which has a new night mode that allows users to click better images in low light. Moreover, it can now record 4K videos with extended dynamic range and cinematic video stabilization up to 60 frames per second (fps). Even the new Google Pixel 4 series also cannot record 4K videos in 60 fps.

Though these ‘Shot on iPhone’ videos and images might show the capabilities of the latest iPhone’s cameras. However, these are the kind of shots that the majority of iPhone users will never be able to take. This is because these videos are typically shot on rigs with paired cinema lenses, gimbal stabilizers and other camera gear, which most iPhone users will not have.

However, this video has been kept quite simple as in its behind the scenes video we get to see that there is no additional lenses attached on to the iPhone rig. That kept aside, it cannot be ignored that the video has been shot with cinema lighting, a very expensive camera rig with a fluid head and a stabilizer arm.

The video seems to be taken out of the camera and directly put online with a bit of post-processing done to layer other shots onto the original. This is a sort of a video that can be recreated at one’s home with a bit of effort.

Apple might have also enabled the ability to capture footage with multiple cameras at once, which it showcased at the time of launch for this video. The feature is yet to be rolled out to the general public.