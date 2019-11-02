Samsung’s vertical fold W20 5G could come this month

Samsung recently at its developer’s conference showcased a new vertically folding smartphone in a video teaser. The company said that the device will soon be available in the market.

Now, according to a Weibo post by China Telecom, the device will be made available under the company’s W series of smartphones, and will be named, the Samsung W20 5G. According to the post, the device will launch sometime in November.

In the post, we can see a silhouette of the sides of the phone, with the foldable display glowing. It is being speculated that the device might also come with a secondary display on the outside.

To recall, the company has always launched all of its flip phones under its W-series. However, according to an earlier leak by FoneArena, the W20 5G might just be a normal flip phone with a physical keyboard.

Not much is known about the upcoming Samsung W20 5G, however, considering if the report is true and the company is looking to launch the device this month, we will be treated to more information quite soon.

In related news, Motorola is also expected to launch its foldable display smartphone, the Motorola Razr on November 19. According to earlier reports, the upcoming Motorola Razr will sport a 6.2-inch foldable OLED display with a resolution of 2142×876 pixels. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. All of this will be backed by a 2,730mAh battery.