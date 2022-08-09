scorecardresearch
What to expect from Samsung’s August 10 ‘Unpacked’ event

This year's Samsung ‘Unpacked’ event is shaping up to be quite exciting, with two new foldable phones and refreshed Galaxy Watch 5 models on the horizon.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
August 9, 2022 2:09:56 pm
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung galaxy unpacked 2022, samsung foldable phones, foldable phones, galaxy fold, galaxy flip, galaxy watch 5Samsung’s 2022 foldable phone lineup will consist of two devices: the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4. (Image credit: Samsung)

On August 10, the world will turn its eyes to the South Korean tech behemoth, for the debut of its latest products. The big show will, once again, be held remotely due to the increase in Covid-19 cases in many parts of the world. We’re expecting two new foldable phones – the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, two Galaxy Watch 5 models and a third-generation Galaxy Buds.

This year’s event could be a break or make moment for Samsung and the foldable phone form factor. Analysts aren’t expecting Samsung to sell its foldable phones at cheaper prices this year. Brands like Samsung and Apple are under pressure to increase the prices of their products amid increasing manufacturing costs and a rise in semiconductor prices. Samsung could eat some of the costs, taking a hit to its margins, while keeping the price stable to keep consumers in the ecosystem. But the main draw, despite slowing smartphone sales, will be what kinds of improvements Samsung will be making to its foldable smartphones.

There are plenty of rumours and leaks surrounding this year’s Unpacked event, here’s what to expect from Samsung’s presentation on August 10.

Galaxy Z Fold 4

You can expect the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to look exactly like last year’s Fold 3 barring a few design changes here and there. The existing Fold 3 starts at $1800 and features a 6.2-inch cover display on the front and a 7.6-inch internal foldable display. But while the design of Fold 4 will be identical to the current model, there will be some changes to this year’s model. Rumours suggest the cover display on the Fold 4 will have a slightly wider aspect ratio, a beefier Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor under the hood, and improved cameras – the same as we saw on the Galaxy S22 and S22+. And yes, the Fold 4 will once again get an under-display which will reportedly still be 4MP in resolution. With Google bringing Android 12L aimed at large-screen devices this year, we hope to see better software and a less disjointed software experience on Fold 4.

Galaxy Z Flip 4

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, we are expecting minor upgrades. The next-generation clamshell-style foldable phone will still have a two-tone design on the rear with a pair of dual cameras next to a slightly larger cover screen. Leaks of what appear to be official photos of the device show a less noticeable crease where the internal screen folds in half. Rumours also suggest that the phone will be available in multiple colour options. As for features, and pricing, we’ll have to wait and see, but obviously, the Flip 4 is not going to be any cheaper.

Also read |Here’s how Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4

Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro

We could also see a new generation of smartwatches at Samsung’s Unpacked event on Wednesday. Reports from Bloomberg and other news outlets reveal that we’ll see three two Galaxy Watch 5 models this year, one of them is going to be a ‘Pro’ version. Likely to be called the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, the smartwatch will offer a high-end look with a titanium case, a more rugged design, a larger display, and LTE connectivity. Neither the Galaxy Watch 5 nor the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will come with a physical rotating bezel. Both smartwatches will continue to run WearOS 3

Interestingly, Apple too is rumoured to launch a ‘Pro-grade’ Apple Watch model later this year. It’s said to have a stronger titanium case and more durable screen and is aimed at extreme sports enthusiasts. Perhaps the big improvement could be the battery life. As for price, the specifics are still unclear, but it should be priced significantly more than the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8, with a rumoured price between $900 and $1000.

Also read |With the creases ironed out, Samsung now has the opportunity to make foldables mass market

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

A pair of Buds Pro 2 premium truly wireless earbuds is also reportedly in the works for 2022. While not much is known about them, Samsung needs to launch a high-end TWS before the release of Apple’s rumoured AirPods Pro 2. It has been reported that the Buds Pro 2 could feature a revised design, improved active noise cancellation, waterproofing up to IPX7, 10mm drivers, 360-degree audio, Bluetooth 5.3, and an eight-hour battery backup on a single charge, extendable up to 29 hours with the case. These earbuds will likely cost more than the Buds 2.

Of course, as always, we won’t really know what’s in store until August 10, but it certainly sounds like we are in for a packed evening.

